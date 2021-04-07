Intermediate JavaScript Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you possess exceptional problem-solving ability, then a fast-paced global Dev House specializing in Online Gaming & Supporting Products, wants your expertise as their next Intermediate JavaScript Developer. You will require a Degree / Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent experience, at least 3+ years developing code, be a Full Stack JavaScript Dev leaning towards the Backend with Node.js, have demonstratable experience deploying to Kubernetes & managing the deployment manifests and DevOps, be able to work in automated CI/CD environments and be proficient in verbal and written [URL Removed] in an Agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings.

Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes, bugs.

Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.

Code reviews.

Deliver stable code.

Maintain existing code base, and if need be creating documentation and diagrams to substantiate.

Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent experience.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 3+ years developing code.

Full Stack JavaScript Developer.

Demonstratable experience with –

Backend development of Microservices with Node.js.

Deployment to Kubernetes.

DevOps and management of deployment manifests. Experience with working in automated CI/CD environments. Proficient in spoken and written English.



Desired Skills–

Rancher/Docker.

Database technologies such as MS SQL and/or MongoDB.

Experience working in an agile environment facilitated by JIRA.

Deployment and constant integration tools such as Bamboo, Octopus, [URL Removed] with integration with 3rd party payment gateways or other third-party APIs.

High-performance servers and scalable architecture design.

Experienced with modern development principles from ideation to implementation.

Exposure to modern software architecture principals.

Experience with Test-Driven Development leveraging Unit Testing and Integration Testing.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to acquire new skills and programming languages.

Determination and passion for your craft.

Able to work under pressure.

Ability to work in cross-functional teams.

Attention to detail, passion, enthusiasm.

Can work independently with little or no supervision.

