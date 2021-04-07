International Senior Procurement / Sourcing Lead –

A well-known international Chemical Company requires the above to ensure that appropriate Vendors are selected and evaluated commercially to achieve the best value for money solutions for the company supplying raw materials within the food, detergent, industrial, agricultural and animal feed raw material industries.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Relevant tertiary qualification (Procurement or Supply Chain or related) is preferred but not essential.

Previous experience having worked in a procurement role procuring international raw materials or related products having dealt with Suppliers with regards to on-boarding them as well as having sourced and managed the Supplier from start to finish is preferred.

Previous experience having managed Suppliers as well as having sourced new Suppliers internationally for various raw materials within the food and related raw material (detergent, industrial, food, agricultural and animal feed) industries is preferred.

Must have excellent negotiation and communications skills.

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and persuade both internal Clients and Suppliers.

Previous experience having negotiated with Suppliers is essential as well as being able to act on their own initiative.

The candidate must also be innovative and entrepreneurial being able to bring strategic value to the business.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:



Develop and maintain relationships with Management in the Business and Suppliers by creating a clear supply network to ensure compliance with procurement procedures, negotiated benefits from services and cost improvement.

Build and maintain good relationships with Suppliers internationally negotiating best prices.

Lead or support commercial negotiations ensuring that deals represent the best commercial outcome.

Maintain appropriate inventory levels consistent with targeted inventory goals and as set by demand management.

Ensure Netstock parameters are maintained by monitoring minimum, maximum, safety, and current inventory levels, making recommendations to Management for adjustments to levels.

Monitor Supplier performance by ensuring that product is delivered as scheduled and meets specifications.

Work closely with Demand Planning Staff on forecasting and Replenishment etc teams monitoring and recording service agreements to ensure service levels are met.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

