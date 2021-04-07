IT Project Manager

Our client is a leading ISP in Africa, now looking to recruit for their management team!

They are looking to employ an experienced, strong Project Manager to oversee high-priority projects which often require considerable resources and high levels of functional integration. The Project Manager will take projects from original concept through final implementation ensuring the project meets its approved timeline, scope, quality, and cost targets.

This is an exciting opportunity for someone who has a passion for leading development teams and is eager to grow within a high pressured environment.

This position is fully remote, but must be residing in the Cape Town area.

Benefits: Food allowances, Provident/Pension, 100% medical aid, wifi and laptop, quarterly bonuses, incentives and a 13th cheque!

To quality for the position, you must meet the following criteria:

Relevant IT qualification beneficial

PMI/Prince2 Certification

Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP)

5+ Years’ project management experience, full project implementations

Experience with: Agile, Jira, Scrum, KanbanFlow

Excellent working knowledge of computer systems, security, network and systems

administration, databases and data storage systems and phone systems

Firm grasp of IT infrastructures and operations best practice

To find out more about this role, the company and job specification, send through your detailed CV including technical skills and projects to Tara at Serenity Personnel Services.

Desired Skills:

Prince2

Agile

Scrum

Jira

project management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

