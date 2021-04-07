Junior Attorney (Waterkloof) – Ref: 20512

Apr 7, 2021

Advance your career at this booming legal practice!

Duties & Responsibilities
Assist with legal administration with regard to insolvencies and litigation.

Desired Experience & Qualification
Recently qualified attorney/legal secretary with insolvency and litigation experience
Matric and/or legal degree
Fluent in both Afrikaans and English

Package & Remuneration
R20 000 – R25 000 p.m. negotiable depending on experience and qualifications

Interested?
Kindly apply directly online!

Desired Skills:

  • Attorney

