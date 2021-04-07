Junior Attorney (Waterkloof) – Ref: 20512

Advance your career at this booming legal practice!
Duties & Responsibilities
Assist with legal administration with regard to insolvencies and litigation.
Desired Experience & Qualification
Recently qualified attorney/legal secretary with insolvency and litigation experience
Matric and/or legal degree
Fluent in both Afrikaans and English
Package & Remuneration
R20 000 – R25 000 p.m. negotiable depending on experience and qualifications
Interested?
Kindly apply directly online!
Desired Skills:
- Attorney