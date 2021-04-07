Junior Attorney (Waterkloof) – Ref: 20512

Advance your career at this booming legal practice!

Duties & Responsibilities

Assist with legal administration with regard to insolvencies and litigation.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Recently qualified attorney/legal secretary with insolvency and litigation experience

Matric and/or legal degree

Fluent in both Afrikaans and English

Package & Remuneration

R20 000 – R25 000 p.m. negotiable depending on experience and qualifications

Interested?

Kindly apply directly online!

Desired Skills:

Attorney

Learn more/Apply for this position