Junior Sales Account Managers (JHB & CPT) at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider. We are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in different departments like Software Development, Human Resource, Finance and admin etc, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

Currently, we are looking for Sales Account Manager to join the amazing team of Sales department.

About The Employer:

Responsibilities:

Key responsibility

Efficient management of all sales admin, processes and systems

Provide exceptional customer service to clients

Being an active and highly effective networker, having and developing strong relationships with clients and internal stakeholders

Develop long-term partnerships with the clients

Retain and grow revenue

Actively seek out and cultivate new business opportunities

Knowledge & Skills:

Excellent communication skills

Excellent admin skills

Strong interpersonal skills

High attention to detail

Strong relationship builder

Excellent negotiator

A creative problem solver

Ability to hunt for new business and maintain existing business.

