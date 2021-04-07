Lead Developer/Full Stack Web Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The coding talents and expertise of a passionate Lead Developer / Full Stack Web Developer is sought by a fast-paced Travel Tech company in Durbanville to join its tightknit team. The ideal candidate requires 10 years’ Web Development with strong ability in both Front-end and Back-end, able to read and work in PHP and other languages too, solid WordPress including WP architecture, WP REST API, CLI, headless; strong JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular, React, Vue, HTML, CSS & optimising FE code for speed, experience developing own API and working with multiple APIs, an understanding of modern web architecture such as headless & [URL Removed] Years’ Web Development experience.

Strong in Front-end and Back-end.

Excellent knowledge of HTML, CSS and optimizing FE code for speed.

Strong in JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular, React, Vue, etc.

PHP is our most widely used BE language, but we’re looking for someone that is able to read and work in other languages too.

Solid WordPress development experience (i.e., WP architecture, WP REST API, CLI, headless, etc.).

Experience developing own API and working with multiple APIs.

Good understanding of modern web architectures (headless, JAMStack, etc.).

Server setup and DevOps.

CI/CD.

Code / performance optimisation.

Experience at brands where SEO / Organic search traffic is a priority.

Cape Town based ideally, for a healthy mix of in-office / remote working.

Advantageous –

Experience in B2C Ecommerce or online travel a big bonus.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

