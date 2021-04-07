Legal Adviser at Avacare Health

Responsibilities:

Under supervision of the Group Legal and Compliance Manager, to responsibly and proactively facilitate the business of the Avacare Health Group by competently servicing the legal, corporate, commercial, intellectual property (IPR), litigation and other legal requirements of the Group and complying with legal strategy.

Conducting legal analysis and researching legal matters

Providing advice on legal matters

Drafting legal opinions, memoranda, and briefing documents

Reviewing legal material

Assist in the corporate governance processes across the Group

Assist with execution and implementation of corporate funding transactions

Facilitate the contract management process;

Assist with the development and implementation of the Group intellectual property strategy;

Continuous development, review and updating of legal templates and standardization across the Group.

Education & Skills:

Law Degree or postgraduate Degree – LLB

Admitted Attorney

Membership of a Professional Body (Law Society of SA)

A minimum of 2 years’ post-articles legal experience in a corporate / commercial / operational legal environment

General commercial knowledge and experience

Experience in independently drafting and vetting legal agreements is essential

General business industry experience (FMCG and/or pharmaceutical industry knowledge including regulatory experience is an advantage)

Experience in Corporate Governance with a focus on King IV

Exposure in drafting and negotiating international legal agreements

Additional Competencies:

Displays an understanding of issues relevant to the broad organization and business by keeping up to date with relevant business knowledge

Allocates one’s own time efficiently and ability to handle multiple demands and competing priorities

Communicates clearly and effectively by using appropriate style, grammar, and tone in informal and formal business communications.

Diligently attends to details and pursues quality in accomplishing tasks.

Must be able to operate in a global entity where collaboration and integration is essential across multiple countries.

Desired Skills:

law degree

LLB

Commercial law

Corporate Governance

King IV

Contract drafting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Legal Advisory

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Avacare Health Group is an integrated healthcare marketing company. We apply market knowledge, science and global resources to deliver innovate methods of making our products accessible and widespread. As a well-established group, we supply a wide range of products. We are based in 11 countries and although each market has its own requirements and characteristics, our product range is broken down into three specialties, namely pharmaceutical, medical disposable and devices.

