Legal Counsel – IP at Avacare Health

Responsibilities:
The Legal Counsel – IP focuses on the scoping, drafting and implementation of the Group-Wide Intellectual Property strategy, in conjunction with the Group Head of Legal. This includes but is not limited to, the identification, registration and protection of the various forms of intellectual property existing throughout the Group.
- Designs and implements the intellectual property strategy for the group, and advises on the associated risks
- Counsel senior management on the approach for, but not limited to, patents, copyright, trademarks, licensing, distribution, and technology transfers
- Reviews the rights of the Group in relation to trademarks, copyright and patents
- Provides legal support to the Mergers, Acquisition and Investments team
- Prepares all funding transaction agreements and all associated supporting documents
- Researches and acts on the legal implications of legislation and case law that could impact the Group’s operations
- Identifies the risk profile of the Group’s operations with regards to exposure in, inter alia commercial agreements and offers solutions
- Updates the Legal team with legislative amendments and new additions; makes recommendations to the implementation of any necessary changes
- Is responsible for drafting and vetting of a wide range of corporate or commercial agreements and appendices; plus managing the active agreements of the group
- Prepares and submits weekly legal reports indicating activities performed and manages targets against these
- Prepares monthly management reports on the activities of the team, in addition to litigation reports and regulatory reports
- Prepares legislative compliance manuals and checklists
- Monitors adherence to the legal compliance framework of the Group
- Assists the Group Legal team in the management and implementation of its projects.
Additional Competencies:
- Displays an understanding of issues relevant to the broad organization and business by keeping up to date with relevant business knowledge
- Allocates one’s own time efficiently and ability to handle multiple demands and competing priorities
- Communicates clearly and effectively by using appropriate style, grammar, and tone in informal and formal business communications.
- Diligently attends to details and pursues quality in accomplishing tasks.
- Must be able to operate in a global entity where collaboration and integration is essential across multiple countries.
Education & Skills:
- Law Degree or postgraduate Degree – LLB (Specialization in Intellectual Property)
- Successfully completed trademarks practitioners’ examinations
- Admitted Attorney and Membership of a Professional Body (Law Society of SA)
- A minimum of 3-5 years’ post-articles legal experience in a corporate / commercial / operational legal environment
- Experience in managing the various categories of IP within a corporate environment and the associated risks with each category
- Demonstrate an understanding of intellectual property law within the pharmaceutical / healthcare industry
- Sound knowledge of intellectual property litigation, dispute resolution and performing due diligences with a specific focus on intellectual property
- Experience in general commercial legal work, including contract drafting and interpretation
Desired Skills:
- property law
- pharmaceutical
- healthcare
- contract drafting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Avacare Health Group is an integrated healthcare marketing company. We apply market knowledge, science and global resources to deliver innovate methods of making our products accessible and widespread. As a well-established group, we supply a wide range of products. Avacare Health Group is a multinational healthcare company operating in 20 African countries, the Middle East, Asia, the US, Canada and Australia. We provide integrated, innovative and holistic health solutions for: