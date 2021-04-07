Legal Counsel – IP at Avacare Health

Responsibilities:

The Legal Counsel – IP focuses on the scoping, drafting and implementation of the Group-Wide Intellectual Property strategy, in conjunction with the Group Head of Legal. This includes but is not limited to, the identification, registration and protection of the various forms of intellectual property existing throughout the Group.

Designs and implements the intellectual property strategy for the group, and advises on the associated risks

Counsel senior management on the approach for, but not limited to, patents, copyright, trademarks, licensing, distribution, and technology transfers

Reviews the rights of the Group in relation to trademarks, copyright and patents

Provides legal support to the Mergers, Acquisition and Investments team

Prepares all funding transaction agreements and all associated supporting documents

Researches and acts on the legal implications of legislation and case law that could impact the Group’s operations

Identifies the risk profile of the Group’s operations with regards to exposure in, inter alia commercial agreements and offers solutions

Updates the Legal team with legislative amendments and new additions; makes recommendations to the implementation of any necessary changes

Is responsible for drafting and vetting of a wide range of corporate or commercial agreements and appendices; plus managing the active agreements of the group

Prepares and submits weekly legal reports indicating activities performed and manages targets against these

Prepares monthly management reports on the activities of the team, in addition to litigation reports and regulatory reports

Prepares legislative compliance manuals and checklists

Monitors adherence to the legal compliance framework of the Group

Assists the Group Legal team in the management and implementation of its projects.

Additional Competencies:

Displays an understanding of issues relevant to the broad organization and business by keeping up to date with relevant business knowledge

Allocates one’s own time efficiently and ability to handle multiple demands and competing priorities

Communicates clearly and effectively by using appropriate style, grammar, and tone in informal and formal business communications.

Diligently attends to details and pursues quality in accomplishing tasks.

Must be able to operate in a global entity where collaboration and integration is essential across multiple countries.

Education & Skills:

Law Degree or postgraduate Degree – LLB (Specialization in Intellectual Property)

Successfully completed trademarks practitioners’ examinations

Admitted Attorney and Membership of a Professional Body (Law Society of SA)

A minimum of 3-5 years’ post-articles legal experience in a corporate / commercial / operational legal environment

Experience in managing the various categories of IP within a corporate environment and the associated risks with each category

Demonstrate an understanding of intellectual property law within the pharmaceutical / healthcare industry

Sound knowledge of intellectual property litigation, dispute resolution and performing due diligences with a specific focus on intellectual property

Experience in general commercial legal work, including contract drafting and interpretation

Must be able to operate in a global entity where collaboration and integration is essential across multiple countries

Desired Skills:

property law

pharmaceutical

healthcare

contract drafting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Avacare Health Group is an integrated healthcare marketing company. We apply market knowledge, science and global resources to deliver innovate methods of making our products accessible and widespread. As a well-established group, we supply a wide range of products. Avacare Health Group is a multinational healthcare company operating in 20 African countries, the Middle East, Asia, the US, Canada and Australia. We provide integrated, innovative and holistic health solutions for:

Learn more/Apply for this position