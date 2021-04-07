Logistics Coordinator

Responsibilities

Planning with clients

Execute the booking

Follow up on execution of bookings and communication with relevant parties

Invoicing and deviations

Requirements

Sending vessel options to clients in order to plan loads / markets

Advise client on next vessel for chosen route and service when requested

Discuss forecast and provisional bookings with client in order to firm/cancel

Discuss and confirm booking recon with client for following day loads

Check drop off current week and advise relevant parties

Communicate any operational issues that may affect clients loads

Align bookings with movement of stack for reports to reflect correctly

Handle same day bookings

Receive bookings and update MS Navision

Book containers with shipping lines [including housebills]

Submit booking to Intrra to all non-manual and housebill bookings

Chase booking confirmation with shipping line and check accuracy once received and file correctly

Insert booking ref’s in MS Navision

Liaise with transporters and loading points regarding availability of possible timeslots

Generate Q67 booking in MS Navision and send to applicable parties

Send out release requests to housebills or shipping line

Check on empty depot releases and update MS Navision

Make necessary arrangements with DAFF/PPECB/Bureau Veritas [check if Import Permit required]

Request FCM verification code for EU shipments

Handle out of ordinary operational challenges [plug in, LAR, short shipments, stack shuffle]

Follow up with loading depots and transporters on current day’s loadings times

Chase outstanding VGM details from all haulage & client and sent to pre-advise

Follow up on pre loading inspection bookings to ensure inspections done and relevant documents signed (DAFF/PPECB/Bureau Veritas/SGS)

Dealing with general day to day queries and escalate to Log Manager where appropriate

Immediately and on an ongoing basis communicate any delays experienced with the load/s to all affected parties

Insert additional costs

Hand invoice source to Log Manger for sign off, hand to Finance and insert finalisisation date on MS Navision

Capture deviations and forward to responsible party

Desired Skills:

Communication

Time Management

Accuracy

can work under pressure

Deadline driven

urgency

About The Employer:

An industry leading perishable freight forwarding organisation with their head office in Bellville. They have constantly been at the forefront of innovation, development and industry changing ideas. Consistently growing and striving for perfection.

