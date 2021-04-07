Logistics – Mobility Specialist – Africa – International Move Coordination – R highly negotiable – relevant experience sought

Intermediate to Senior leveel salary package on offer

During a local, domestic or international move, the Africa Mobility specialist will plan, advise client of necessary steps, collect documentation for customs clearance purposes, organize and prepare shipments for export, manage the logistics at the port at origin and destination, monitor customs clearance at both ends, arrange delivery, communicate with international agents and confirm quality standards are met.

Responsibilities:

? Communicate with assignees during service delivery.

? Request and collect shipping documentation where needed.

? Door-to-Door move management: Leads handling, quoting/estimate/Pre-move surveys, Packing, export/import customs clearance, freight (SEA, Road, Air) to delivery with complete unpack at customer’s residence and claims handling.

? Receive, quote and follow up on moving sales leads.

? Responsible for customer satisfaction on each assigned move.

? Responsible for ensuring profit margin on each assigned move.

? Control subcontractor’s quality of service.

? COMMUNICATION:

Able to maintain business relationships with corporate clients, African Partners and international moving companies. Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Interactions include collaboration with the booking office /team/agents/colleagues in the group/ Customer Services representatives and operations teams daily.

? Be a team player and contributor: Work as part of the broader move management team.

? Produce quotations and raise invoices timely / Timely billing.

? Processing of freight bookings with carriers and local partners.

? Post – Delivery: contact client to obtain a full, detailed assessment of client’s experience. This is to determine if there will be a need for any claim’s assistance.

? Claims: If a claim needs to be filed, initiate the process.

? MANAGERIAL TASKS:

Managing the moving team

? Responsible for ensuring the operational process is followed in the moving line of business. The key objective is to drive high level of service quality and consistency of service, while at the same time, driving productivity and lowest possible cost to service.

? ADMINISTRATIVE TASKS:

Monitoring monthly targets and ensuring that targets are met, GP% is maximized, file closure if completed timeously and billing is completed timeously

? Weekly team meetings to follow team operational and billing progress

? Working closely with management and finance on forecasts

Key skills and qualifications:

? Educated to degree level or equivalent. Experience in the removals sector – At least 5 years in a managerial role

? Knowledge of basic import and export process (SEA, ROAD, AIR), customs clearance and documentation requirements.

? A basic understanding of business finance, e.g. invoicing, margins, costs and charges.

? Be able to manage a filing system and keep accurate records.

? Have previously worked as an International Removals company.

? Be knowledgeable of the African continent; countries, cities/towns, ports, and logistical challenges of Africa as a whole.

? Have excellent customer service and interpersonal skills.

? Be a team player – Be independent

? Experience with Microsoft applications: Word & Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook.

? Be able to calculate figures quickly and precisely

? Have good administrative skills

? Be trustworthy and reliable

? Have excellent customer service skills; dealing with customers over the phone and via mails. Following up on all sent quote or estimates.

? Be fluent in English, well spoken, French language will be advantageous

? Able to work under pressure

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

