Maintenance Electrician/Artisan

Position: Maintenance Electrician/Artisan

Location: Port Elizabeth

PURPOSE

Responsible for the maintenance and servicing of all plant machines and mechanical equipment. The incumbent may at times be required to fabricate new equipment or to make modifications to existing equipment.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

Minimum NTC3 certificate with electrical as a core subject.

Minimum of 5 years experience in a electrical workshop

Experience with both AC and DC motors and drives

Siemens TIA experience

A degree of mechanical experience

Must be a self-starter and have the potential to learn, as advancement of his knowledge will be gained by on-the-job experience.

The incumbent must possess good communication and interpersonal skills, as he would be interacting with Plant personnel as well as with management.

Roles and Responsibilities

Attends to all electrical repairs and breakdowns as they arise and advises Engineering Manager of faults to ensure that necessary adjustments are made to production and delivery schedule.

Due to the continuous production process the incumbent is required to be on a 24-hour standby and may at times be called out to assist in emergency breakdowns even when not on standby.

Conducts on the spot repairs to plant and equipment and assists in other related jobs as a relief when required.

Provides and arranges the necessary training to the workshop assistant.

When lifting, moving or installing heavy plant equipment, the incumbent uses various rigging equipment .

Ensure housekeeping is maintained within his work environment at all [URL Removed] incumbent works without direct supervision and considerable reliance is placed on his ability and knowledge of the Plant.

The incumbent works with very little direct supervision and therefore has freedom to act within his own department. However, as most of the work performed is in other departments, he has to consult with the respective line managers of the different departments.

Employer & Job Benefits:

n/a

Learn more/Apply for this position