Maintenance Technician (Mechanical) at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry is currently looking to employ a Maintenance Technician (Mechanical).
This position will be based in Uitenhage.
Responsibilities:
- Responding to and assess breakdowns when informed, compile the necessary reports and recommend what can be improved to eliminate similar failures in the future.
- Maintaining allocated tools and equipment and constantly lubricating moving parts on a daily basis.
- Carry out planned maintenance activities and maintain Paint shop mechanical installations and systems to company standards and requirements.
- Analyzing programmable logic controller programs for the purpose of modifying and find faults on the machines and equipment.
- Correcting various Mechanical, Electrical and Electronic types of fault on machines in order to ensure production continuity.
- Ensuring machine availability, accuracy and performance to enable continuous production within area of responsibility.
- Planning and developing modifications for conventional relay equipment to PLC equipment on various machines in order to reduce maintenance costs.
- Supporting production with new facility installations and commissioning to ensure proper functionality.
- Conduct store stock counts and documenting stock levels to ensure spare part availability at all times.
Education and Experience:
- NN Diploma, N Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering or any relevant Engineering qualification
- Certified training (Hydraulics, Pneumatics, Pumps, conveyors, lifting equipment etc.)
- Minimum 3 years’ post graduate experience in a maintenance environment
- Electrical experience / exposure will be an added advantage
Skills, Attributes and Other requirements:
- Extensive knowledge of pneumatics and hydraulics, conveyor systems, Vario shuttle Technology, LPG burners (Advantageous), AC/ DC motors / equipment and Kuka and Durr robots (Advantage Industrial PCs / HMI’s (installation, repairs and software packages), VSD’s (SEW & Danfoss), Siemens switch gear and PILZ safety devices)
- Be fluent in fault finding and problem solving techniques and be able to understand mechanical drawings, installation diagrams, equipment manuals etc.
- Ability to use various mechanical meters and testing equipment and understanding of the function / operation of basic mechanical systems
- Ability to improve machine performance by streamlining preventative maintenance tasks and frequencies.
- Ability to carry out modifications to existing equipment by introducing the latest technologies available
- Sound technical knowledge with respect to mechanical installations and problem solving
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.