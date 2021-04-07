Maintenance Technician (Mechanical) at Headhunters

Our client in the automotive industry is currently looking to employ a Maintenance Technician (Mechanical).

This position will be based in Uitenhage.

Responsibilities:

Responding to and assess breakdowns when informed, compile the necessary reports and recommend what can be improved to eliminate similar failures in the future.

Maintaining allocated tools and equipment and constantly lubricating moving parts on a daily basis.

Carry out planned maintenance activities and maintain Paint shop mechanical installations and systems to company standards and requirements.

Analyzing programmable logic controller programs for the purpose of modifying and find faults on the machines and equipment.

Correcting various Mechanical, Electrical and Electronic types of fault on machines in order to ensure production continuity.

Ensuring machine availability, accuracy and performance to enable continuous production within area of responsibility.

Planning and developing modifications for conventional relay equipment to PLC equipment on various machines in order to reduce maintenance costs.

Supporting production with new facility installations and commissioning to ensure proper functionality.

Conduct store stock counts and documenting stock levels to ensure spare part availability at all times.

Education and Experience:

NN Diploma, N Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering or any relevant Engineering qualification

Certified training (Hydraulics, Pneumatics, Pumps, conveyors, lifting equipment etc.)

Minimum 3 years’ post graduate experience in a maintenance environment

Electrical experience / exposure will be an added advantage

Skills, Attributes and Other requirements:

Extensive knowledge of pneumatics and hydraulics, conveyor systems, Vario shuttle Technology, LPG burners (Advantageous), AC/ DC motors / equipment and Kuka and Durr robots (Advantage Industrial PCs / HMI’s (installation, repairs and software packages), VSD’s (SEW & Danfoss), Siemens switch gear and PILZ safety devices)

Be fluent in fault finding and problem solving techniques and be able to understand mechanical drawings, installation diagrams, equipment manuals etc.

Ability to use various mechanical meters and testing equipment and understanding of the function / operation of basic mechanical systems

Ability to improve machine performance by streamlining preventative maintenance tasks and frequencies.

Ability to carry out modifications to existing equipment by introducing the latest technologies available

Sound technical knowledge with respect to mechanical installations and problem solving

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

