Manager – Executive Rewards (Tax Legal Governance)

Manager – Executive Rewards (Tax Legal Governance)

Preference will be given to previously disadvantaged candidates

Location: Johannesburg

Position Overview:

As a legal resource within the team, you would form part of the ‘tax, legal and governance’ sub-stream, and your primary speciality would be reward consulting.

Your work will include variable pay review and design, drafting of remuneration reports, drafting rules for short- and long-term incentive plans designed by the team, researching and consulting on institutional investor views regarding remuneration and associated matters, and understanding and consulting on corporate governance best practice as it relates to remuneration structures and related items.

As Manager – Executive Rewards (Tax Legal Governance), one will be responsible to consult on various remuneration-related matters to high-calibre clients on projects across all industries.

Minimum Requirements:

BCom Law / LLB with a relevant Post Graduate qualification

Admitted Attorney

3 – 5+ Years’ experience as a Commercial Lawyer / Remuneration Consultant

Key Responsibilities include:

Short-term and long-term incentive review and design.

Drafting short- and long-term incentive plan rules and other associated legal documentation and policies

Research on technical, legal, tax, and topical issues arising in connection with executive reward and incentives

Drafting tax opinions associated with variable pay plans or other remuneration and benefits arrangements

Ensuring legal/regulatory compliance regarding long-term incentive / share plans

Analysis of remuneration reporting in light of King IV

Monitoring of institutional investor voting patterns and regulation, and analysis of these trends

Advising other offices in other countries on the South African tax consequences of incentive arrangements, and liaising with foreign offices to ascertain the implications of South African incentive arrangements in foreign jurisdictions, compiling responses and presenting to clients

Managing client relationships and project managing client engagements, including managing teams and taking responsibility for junior members, including coaching/mentoring and upskilling

Responsibility for risk management procedures and managing costs/fees for assignments, including WIP and debtors

Attending client meetings and presenting to C-suite individuals, and at Board level

Assisting with the preparation of thought-leadership publications and practice development

Desired Skills:

Executive Rewards

Tax Legal Governance

Remuneration Consultant

long-term incentive

incentive review and design

executive reward and incentives

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

Law Society of South Africa

South African Board For People Practices

About The Employer:

A multinational professional services consulting group.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position