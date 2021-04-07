Manager Research Analyst

Investments is your thing but researching fund managers is what you really enjoy doing.

Is this you?

You’ve gained experience in asset management, but equity research isn’t really where you want to develop your career, well not [Email Address Removed] ideal place for you to really understand how the various asset managers perform is in investment consulting and we have the perfect opportunity for you.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

In this role you’ll be doing advanced research into financial asset managers, investment products and various service providers in the investment industry. You’ll be doing qualitative and quantitative analysis of portfolios and presenting recommendations in committee meetings. Your research will be used to make investment decisions for the business and their clients.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be joining a highly successful and very well-known investment consulting firm that has stood the test of time and launched numerous careers in the investment industry. You’ll be part of a like-minded team with the same goals in mind and you’ll all be based in their offices in Claremont.

What you’ll need

An advanced understanding of the financial markets industry is needed to be successful in this role so you will need to have gained no less than 3 years’ experience working in asset management ideally as an Analyst or doing manager research. A completed financial degree is essential and CFA studies is an added bonus.

What you’ll get

The opportunity to learn everything there is to know about asset managers, how they perform, how they get rated and why we choose to invest with them. You’ll also get paid a solid cost to company salary as well as an annual performance bonus.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

