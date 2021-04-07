Manager: Social Performance – Mining

Our client in the mining industry is looking for a Manager: Social Performance, to join their team in Cullinan.

Reporting to the General Manager, the role will provide leadership, expertise and direction to the Operation Leadership Team on the Social Compliance to relevant legal requirements. Advise relevant stakeholders such as Social and Labour Plan (SLP) element holders (Responsible persons for executing relevant elements within the SLP document i.e.: Human Resource Development (HRD), Employment Equity (EE), and Housing), Union representatives and external stakeholders on SLP and Mining Charter execution.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Manage and supervise the function of Enterprise and Supplier Development on site.

Manages delivery of social requirements of the SLP, including consultation with local government, communities, organised labour and Department of Mineral Resource & Energy (DMRE) on progress and any required changes.

Provide input into procedures to ensure operation specific aspects are included and ensure execution of policy/procedure.

Ensure coordinated compliance to all Mining Charter and SLP issues.

Strategic identification and subsequent development of black owned enterprises with a regional footprint and socio-economic impact.

Increase maturity of the Enterprise and Supplier Development processes, resourcing practices, governance, and structures by assessing options based on best practice and fit-for-purpose requirements.

Formulate business cases for community investment projects to address social issues.

Identify possible areas of partnering on projects and programmes with other internal and external stakeholders to maximise positive impact on host communities.

Implement development projects that improve the socio-economic conditions of host communities and maintain the social licence to operate as a business as well as to SLPs and any other regulatory requirements.

Manage all social and community issues on site by ensuring good relationships with community and regulator

Complete and manage annual budgets and planning for mine community development, enterprise development and operational cost of the department.

Develop and maintain sound stakeholder engagement with relevant stakeholders (community and regulator) in line with policy and the site SEM Plan.

Get sign-off and agreement on the sites Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) and ensure that the plan is implemented including the agreed to grievance mechanism.

Represent the Company on various forums or committees related to social and community issues.

Communication of SEP.

Relationship owner of all social stakeholders (is the face of the operations with all social stakeholders supported by the Specialist: Stakeholder Engagement).

Provide guidelines and leadership on best practices to ensure the site retains its social license to operate.

Ensure the effective functioning of on-site committees which impacts on the operations social license to operate.

Liaise and coordinate activities with other departments which impact on the sites license to operate such as Communications, Health, Safety, and Environment & Quality (HSEQ).

Ensure proper marketing and communication of community development projects to ensure all stakeholders are aware of the company contribution towards these projects.

Engagement and Communication: Establish and maintain good working relationships and an effective / sound communication system with the operation.

Ensure that all relevant Social systems are used effectively (i.e.: INSITE and ISO Metrix SEM).

License to operate (SA only): Executes and monitors SLP, Produces Operations Reporting and Produces Annual EE Reporting

Complete on time all internal and external reporting requirements by set deadlines and ensure effective capturing of information to present as Portfolios of Evidence for audit purposes (internally and externally).

Develop, review and annually update SLP by drafting and submitting the Annual SLP reports and Annual implementation reports.

Consolidate the development of annual sustainability reporting.

Coordinate on site activities which relate to the company Foundation and ensure reporting of project progress when required.

Reporting, Monitoring and Evaluation Audit: Ensure that all Social Performance reporting is aligned with standards, guidelines and schedules.

Identify on site social risk and provide advice and guidance on risk mitigation.

Advise on areas of risk to the sites social license to operate and how to mitigate the risk.

Manage the progress of all mine community development projects and report any progress or risk including tracking spend.

Ensure proper execution of the grievances mechanism protocols at operations and reporting on a monthly basis up to Exco.

Responsible for escalation of the issues arising of the grievances at operations including VPSHR and provide feedback and risk mitigation going forward.

Consider processes or programmes to capacitate stakeholders such as training interventions for unions and municipalities in the social space.

Ensure Contractor Compliance according to the Contractor Management Policy as it relates to social obligations.

Safety, Health and Environment: Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company Safety Vision and Values.

Requisite Management Leadership practices:

Managerial team working, context setting and planning;

Just-in-time and just-within-quality task assignment;

Personal effectiveness appraisal, coaching the reward and recognition review;

Mentoring, individual career development, selection;

Talent pool planning and development;

Cross-functional control and integration.

Drive organizational values that affect the company’s relationship with its employees:

Work for everyone at a level consistent with their level of potential capability, values and interests.

Opportunities for work in line with individual growth.

Using requisite managerial leadership practices.

Clear articulation of accountability and authority to engender trust and confidence in all working relationships.

Managers-once-removed mentoring subordinates-once-removed on career development.

Articulation of long-term organizational vision through direct communication from the top.

Opportunities to participate in work development.

Company values & Code of Ethical Conduct: Model behaviour that is consistent with the Company’s values and Code of Ethical Conduct.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in Social Sciences or Environment Sciences (e.g.: B.Sc. Environmental Science Degree) or equivalent.

Minimum 5 – 8 years’ experience in Social Compliance, Community Development and Enterprise Development within the mining industry, with a minimum of 3 years in a lower mid management role.

Computer Literacy and Microsoft Office Suite.

Additional local language – an advantage

Willingness to travel.

Valid driver’s license.

OTHER SKILLS / COMPETENCIES:

Have a good working knowledge of the principles of stakeholder engagement and management.

Identify opportunities to capacitate stakeholders.

Planning, coordinating and prioritizing.

Collect the necessary information regarding the outcomes, decisions and activities of various internal and external committees in order to provide accurate feedback if required.

Demonstrate knowledge regarding the DMR deadline for SLP and Mining Charter reports.

Demonstrate knowledge and skill in effectively co-ordinating the submission of various SLP and Mining Charter reports to the DMR and relevant stakeholders on request.

