Mechanical/ Electrical Engineer (8 yrs Textile exp) at Headhunters

Apr 7, 2021

Our client, a prominent name in the textile industry and based in Pietermaritzburg, is currently looking to employ a Mechanical/ Electrical Engineer (8 yrs Textile exp).

 

Requirements:

  • BSC Electrical Engineering or Mechanical Engineer or HND in Electrical Engineering (heavy current) or Mechanical Engineering.
  • Government Certificate of Competency (Factories)
  • 8 -10 years’ experience in industrial environment – preferably textiles
  • Proven Management ability to lead and manage a staff complement of 20 employees of all levels of education and experience
  • Ability to motivate, coach and mentor subordinates to achieve budgeted production targets
  • Ensuring clear lines of accountability and responsibility across the team to foster and maintain effective working relationships for the organisation
  • Demonstrated communication skills to ensure relevant information is disseminated to all levels in the factory
  • Preparing and adherence to budgets to contribute to overall profitability
  • Maintaining an effective and efficient stores system to ensure continuous production
  • Proven experience in electronics
  • Exposure to AC/DC drives, PLC’s, Relays Reticulation systems
  • Exposure to Industrial Air Conditioning Systems
  • Familiar with Pragma Maintenance system
  • Interpreting and analysing statistical information
  • Computer literate
  • Project management experience
  • Development of staff
  • Lean Six Sigma qualification/WCM and continuous improvement
  • Health, Safety and Environmental legislation and compliance (GMR 2(1) Appointee)
  • Working knowledge of applicable legislation
  • Take charge of preventative maintenance
  • Possess a high level of administrative skills

 

