Mechanical Engineer HVAC

Basic salary R40 000 – R45 000 (negotiable), company vehicle, fuel card, cell phone allowance, annual performance based bonus.

The role is mainly project management, managing several HVAC projects simultaneously. Sourcing from suppliers, financial management and progress claims, managing staff and sub-contractors, oversight of commissioning. This could include split systems, VRF systems but our focus is mainly lager chilled water systems with chillers, cooling towers and control systems.

Must have experience working on cooling towers and chillers in large, complex aircooling plants.

Desired Skills:

HVAC experience

project management

staff management

cooling towers

chillers

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading SA provider of air-conditioning and related maintenance services for commercial buildings are looking for a Technical Project Manager for their Cape Town branch. The Group counts as its clients some of the largest commercial and industrial property owners and management companies in the country. Deal with chiller plants, water treatment, IAQ analysis, Electrical and electronic infrastructure maintenance, remote monitoring of air-conditioning plants, energy optimization, retrofit projects for HVAC systems.

Employer & Job Benefits:

company vehicle

fuel card

cell phone allowance

