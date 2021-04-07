We are recruiting for an enthusiastic and efficient medical receptionist for a growing specialist group medical practice. You will work in a team with another receptionist, a practice nurse, clinical associate and practice manager.
Responsibilities include:
- Greeting patients
- Answering phones and queries
- Managing diaries for 5 specialists
- Managing, scanning and filing documents
- Typing and sending reports
- Invoicing and accepting payments
- Answering email queries
Our ideal candidate will have some experience in medical reception, will be computer literate in Word and Excel. Experience of Vericlaim practice management software highly desirable.
Desired Skills:
- Patient records
- answering phones
- good typing skills
- Appointment Scheduling
- emailing
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Medical Practise
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric