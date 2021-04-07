Medical Receptionist

We are recruiting for an enthusiastic and efficient medical receptionist for a growing specialist group medical practice. You will work in a team with another receptionist, a practice nurse, clinical associate and practice manager.

Responsibilities include:

Greeting patients

Answering phones and queries

Managing diaries for 5 specialists

Managing, scanning and filing documents

Typing and sending reports

Invoicing and accepting payments

Answering email queries

Our ideal candidate will have some experience in medical reception, will be computer literate in Word and Excel. Experience of Vericlaim practice management software highly desirable.

Desired Skills:

Patient records

answering phones

good typing skills

Appointment Scheduling

emailing

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Medical Practise

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

