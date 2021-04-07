Mid-Senior Java Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Netherlands-based Data Protection Specialist seeks the coding expertise of a Mid-Senior Java Developer to join its team. Your core tech toolset should include Java, MySQL, Linux, Docker and some experience with AWS. Any AngularJS in addition will prove beneficial. The company is a startup that focuses on data privacy. They are looking for someone that wants a flexible working environment, even if you only want to work a few days per week you can still apply.While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

