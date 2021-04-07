DUR001263 – NATIONAL SALES MANAGER (GAUTENG)
Purpose of the Job:
A medical wholesaler of orthopaedic & prosthetic products are looking for a young & dynamic hands-on National Sales Manager for the Gauteng area.
Required Qualifications
- Tertiary qualification in Marketing/Sales & Biology/Medicine or similar
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Daily management of sales team
- Conducting follow-ups with customers
- Ensuring orders processed timeously
- Achieve growth & reach targets
- Objectives setting, coaching & performance monitoring of sales reps
- Strategic business planning
- Build and promote strong, long-lasting customer relationships
- Plan and conduct ad hoc trips to engage with key customers nationally
- Formulating and implementing strategic marketing plans
- Present sales, revenue & expense reports & forecasts to management
- Identify emerging markets & market shifts – aware of competition
- Investigate new products to diversify current range and expand market penetration
- Continuous education through workshops, seminars & conferences
Behavioural Competencies:
- High energy + go getter
- Strong verbal + written communication skills
- Excellent mentoring, coaching & people management skills
- Strong business sense
- Strong analytical, organizational & creative thinking skills
- Excellent interpersonal & customer service skills
- Ability to work under pressure & independently
Remuneration:
Market-related
IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.