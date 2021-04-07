National Sales Manager

DUR001263 – NATIONAL SALES MANAGER (GAUTENG)

Purpose of the Job:

A medical wholesaler of orthopaedic & prosthetic products are looking for a young & dynamic hands-on National Sales Manager for the Gauteng area.

Required Qualifications

Tertiary qualification in Marketing/Sales & Biology/Medicine or similar

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Daily management of sales team Conducting follow-ups with customers Ensuring orders processed timeously Achieve growth & reach targets Objectives setting, coaching & performance monitoring of sales reps Strategic business planning Build and promote strong, long-lasting customer relationships Plan and conduct ad hoc trips to engage with key customers nationally Formulating and implementing strategic marketing plans Present sales, revenue & expense reports & forecasts to management Identify emerging markets & market shifts – aware of competition Investigate new products to diversify current range and expand market penetration Continuous education through workshops, seminars & conferences

Behavioural Competencies:

High energy + go getter Strong verbal + written communication skills Excellent mentoring, coaching & people management skills Strong business sense Strong analytical, organizational & creative thinking skills Excellent interpersonal & customer service skills Ability to work under pressure & independently

Remuneration:

Market-related

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

