National Sales Manager

Apr 7, 2021

DUR001263 – NATIONAL SALES MANAGER (GAUTENG)

Purpose of the Job:

A medical wholesaler of orthopaedic & prosthetic products are looking for a young & dynamic hands-on National Sales Manager for the Gauteng area.

Required Qualifications

  1. Tertiary qualification in Marketing/Sales & Biology/Medicine or similar

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  1. Daily management of sales team
  2. Conducting follow-ups with customers
  3. Ensuring orders processed timeously
  4. Achieve growth & reach targets
  5. Objectives setting, coaching & performance monitoring of sales reps
  6. Strategic business planning
  7. Build and promote strong, long-lasting customer relationships
  8. Plan and conduct ad hoc trips to engage with key customers nationally
  9. Formulating and implementing strategic marketing plans
  10. Present sales, revenue & expense reports & forecasts to management
  11. Identify emerging markets & market shifts – aware of competition
  12. Investigate new products to diversify current range and expand market penetration
  13. Continuous education through workshops, seminars & conferences

Behavioural Competencies:

  1. High energy + go getter
  2. Strong verbal + written communication skills
  3. Excellent mentoring, coaching & people management skills
  4. Strong business sense
  5. Strong analytical, organizational & creative thinking skills
  6. Excellent interpersonal & customer service skills
  7. Ability to work under pressure & independently

Remuneration:

Market-related

IMPORTANTOnly shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

