Nursing Services Manager

Introduction:

This applicant should have high levels of energy as there is an inherent requirement to come into the Home at night to meet with, monitor and liaise with the night staff.

The incumbent will also be required to go to the Home in the event of an emergency.

The NSM will be responsible for the overall nursing functioning of this 177 bed residential and frail care Home and must be able to satisfy the following requirement

Requirements:

Have a genuine passion for senior citizens, including people living with dementia.

Deliver care in a person centered manner, specifically according to the Eden Alternative and in so doing maintain and further develop an environment at Sunnyside Park Home where seniors and staff can grow and thrive

A qualification in nursing with management skills and experience, prior experience of frail care will be an advantage.

To develop, implement and maintain systems/protocols for the running of the Home to ensure the highest quality of care.

To maintain good communication with the manager of SSP, CEO, fellow managers, colleagues, staff, outside partners and suppliers, residents and families

Support, supervise and develop all subordinates

Monitor and control all care resources.

Skills and Attributes:

A qualification as a registered Nurse (General and Psychiatric) coupled with management skills and experience, valid registration with SANC.

5 years’ experience in a similar role/environment

Unendorsed drivers’ license

Applicant must have excellent (English) verbal and written communication skills

Desired Skills:

Nursing

Senior Citizen Care

Dementia Care

Drivers Licence

English

Excellent communication skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Caring

Compassionate

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Nursing Council

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

