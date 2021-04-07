Operations Manager (George) – Ref 20477

Profit from joining this, acknowledged, well-established firm.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Senior Operations Manager required for well-established Transport and Logistics Company.
- Must be a self-motivated individual who operates well under pressure and is willing to get things done.
- Client bookings
- Truck bookings
- Delivery note issuing and control
- Invoicing
- Monitor vehicle tracking and producing fuel and revenue reports
- Tyre Management
- Client & Company queries
- Industrial relations
- Managing of the daily crew board, casuals and staff overtime
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Minimum 3-years Logistics, Transport or Operations experience
- Computer literacy on Google web based applications, Excel & Word
- Industrial Relations experience
- Strong communicator
- Excellent analytical skills with a passion for accuracy and attention to detail
- Responds promptly to requests and flexible in their approach
- Deadline driven with ability to carefully assess and streamline processes
Package & Remuneration
R18 000 – R21 000 p.m. with access to a company vehicle
Interested?
Kindly apply directly online!
