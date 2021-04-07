OUTsurance Financial Advisor: Life and Investments at OUTsurance

Job Description

Our long term insurance and investment product offering has grown significantly over the years. We have now developed a Life and Investment face to face distribution channel, with custom made systems, processes and products.

To facilitate this model the position of OUTsurance Financial Advisor: Life and Investments has emerged.

The incumbents of these newly created positions will be responsible for growing and developing the long term insurance and investments portfolio.

Qualifications

Completed Matric or National Senior Certificate

FAIS credits/Full Insurance Qualifications

Regulatory Exam (RE5)

Having completed the required CPD hours in line with your Product category

Experience

Minimum of 4 years long term insurance face to face sales experience

Essential

Must have your own reliable transport

Valid SA driver’s license

Desired Skills:

Sales

Financial Advisor

About The Employer:

OUTsurance is a customer-centric and dynamic financial services company with a global foot print and a proud history of innovation. We are vibrant, successful and values orientated with an awesome dynamic culture encapsulated by the ethos that clients and staff “always get something OUT.” Our success can be attributed, amongst other things, to the outstanding people that work for us.

OUTsurance is a formidable player in the short term insurance market. As a values-based organisation we take our reputation for awesome service and innovation seriously and strive for excellence in all we do.

Learn more/Apply for this position