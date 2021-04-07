Payroll Clerk

The successful candidate will ensure deadlines for all monthly payrolls are adhered to as well as all payroll activities / tasks necessary to process the monthly payrolls, including the maintenance of the Time & Attendance system and all related 3rd party activities are performed accurately and on time.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Payroll processes and administration

3rd party reconciliations and payments

Time and Attendance (including leave)

HR Support

Employee Service & Employee benefits

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 or equivalent

Post Matric qualification in accounting / payroll will be an added advantage

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in similar role with multiple payrolls and with a medium employee headcount (250) in a shift manufacturing environment

Sound understanding of general accounting and payroll processes

Competent in Microsoft Office, VIP Premier and Uniclox

Accurate record keeping with attention to detail skills

Sound problem solving and administrative skills

Ability to maintain strict confidentiality and exercise extreme discretion

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Self-starter with the ability to work independently and as part of a team

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to liaise at all levels

SALARY:

R15 000, depending on experience plus 13th cheque

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Office

VIP Premier

Uniclox

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client, based within the Stellenbosch region, is looking for a Payroll Clerk to join their team.

Employer & Job Benefits:

13th Cheque

