The successful candidate will ensure deadlines for all monthly payrolls are adhered to as well as all payroll activities / tasks necessary to process the monthly payrolls, including the maintenance of the Time & Attendance system and all related 3rd party activities are performed accurately and on time.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
Payroll processes and administration
3rd party reconciliations and payments
Time and Attendance (including leave)
HR Support
Employee Service & Employee benefits
REQUIREMENTS:
Grade 12 or equivalent
Post Matric qualification in accounting / payroll will be an added advantage
Minimum of 3 years’ experience in similar role with multiple payrolls and with a medium employee headcount (250) in a shift manufacturing environment
Sound understanding of general accounting and payroll processes
Competent in Microsoft Office, VIP Premier and Uniclox
Accurate record keeping with attention to detail skills
Sound problem solving and administrative skills
Ability to maintain strict confidentiality and exercise extreme discretion
Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
Self-starter with the ability to work independently and as part of a team
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to liaise at all levels
SALARY:
R15 000, depending on experience plus 13th cheque
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Office
- VIP Premier
- Uniclox
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our client, based within the Stellenbosch region, is looking for a Payroll Clerk to join their team.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 13th Cheque