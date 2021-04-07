Product Specialist

PRODUCT SPECIALIST

Johannesburg

1] Duties and Responsibilities:

Technical assessment of all new enquiries and projects

Recommend, design and monitor new systems adhering to the relevant working standards

Manage existing systems, discussing new requirements, providing upgrades and new solutions

Financial Management – responsible for own portfolio finances

Marketing – furthering the company brand and making sure it appeals in the market

Negotiated pricing quantities, qualify, delivery, and payment terms with clients

New business development

2] Requirement:

Must have a 4-year Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university

Must have at least 8 years’ working experience in sales, in the industrial filtration environment

Must be based in Johannesburg or willing to relocate

Must have a valid code 8 driver’s license, willing to travel throughout South Africa

If you do not receive any feedback within 2 months, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

industrial filtration environment

Product specialist

Technical assessment

Recommend

design and monitor new systems

Sales

New Business Development

negotiate with clients

bachelors degree

Financial Management

Marketing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Public Sector

Learn more/Apply for this position