PRODUCT SPECIALIST
Johannesburg
1] Duties and Responsibilities:
- Technical assessment of all new enquiries and projects
- Recommend, design and monitor new systems adhering to the relevant working standards
- Manage existing systems, discussing new requirements, providing upgrades and new solutions
- Financial Management – responsible for own portfolio finances
- Marketing – furthering the company brand and making sure it appeals in the market
- Negotiated pricing quantities, qualify, delivery, and payment terms with clients
- New business development
2] Requirement:
- Must have a 4-year Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university
- Must have at least 8 years’ working experience in sales, in the industrial filtration environment
- Must be based in Johannesburg or willing to relocate
- Must have a valid code 8 driver’s license, willing to travel throughout South Africa
If you do not receive any feedback within 2 months, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
