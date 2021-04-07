Product Specialist

Apr 7, 2021

PRODUCT SPECIALIST

Johannesburg

1] Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Technical assessment of all new enquiries and projects
  • Recommend, design and monitor new systems adhering to the relevant working standards
  • Manage existing systems, discussing new requirements, providing upgrades and new solutions
  • Financial Management – responsible for own portfolio finances
  • Marketing – furthering the company brand and making sure it appeals in the market
  • Negotiated pricing quantities, qualify, delivery, and payment terms with clients
  • New business development

2] Requirement:

  • Must have a 4-year Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university
  • Must have at least 8 years’ working experience in sales, in the industrial filtration environment
  • Must be based in Johannesburg or willing to relocate
  • Must have a valid code 8 driver’s license, willing to travel throughout South Africa

If you do not receive any feedback within 2 months, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • industrial filtration environment
  • Product specialist
  • Technical assessment
  • Recommend
  • design and monitor new systems
  • Sales
  • New Business Development
  • negotiate with clients
  • bachelors degree
  • Financial Management
  • Marketing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Public Sector

Learn more/Apply for this position