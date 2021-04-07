Production Line Manager at Two-a-Day Group (Pty) Ltd

Two-a-Day Group (Pty) Limited, situated in Grabouw, is actively involved in the packaging, cold storage of deciduous fruit and manufacturing of fruit concentrates that is made and supplied internationally and locally. Two-A-Day is an employer that promotes equal opportunities and currently has the following opportunities available:

MANAGER: PRODUCTION LINE

The key position is responsible and accountable for people management, safety and general performance of a specific packing line.

The key performance areas, performed within a team context, include:

Effective planning of shift with regards to production targets, manpower and packing material;

Optimal utilization of machinery, packing material and personnel;

Optimal sorting, grading, packing and dispatching of fruit according to requirements and standards;

Maintaining sound human relations through effective leadership;

Executing applicable administrative tasks;

Comply with HACCP/BRC requirements and standards;

Ensure that all aspects in terms of occupational health and safety are complied with.

Applicants should ideally meet the following requirements:

A post-matric qualification in Industrial Engineering or Production Management or Matric (with Mathematics as subject)

3 years relevant experience in a managerial fruit packaging environment and familiarity with all aspects of a production process

Willingness to work shifts and overtime

Reliable and recognized references

Previous relevant experience will serve as a strong recommendation

Computer literacy is essential, especially experience with Excel.

We offer a market-related remuneration package with benefits. Relocation costs, where applicable, will be covered

Please forward your application to the HR Officer, Two-a-Day, PO Box 43, Grabouw 7160

Or fax to [Phone Number Removed]; or e-mail: [Email Address Removed]

Closing date: 16 April 2021

If you do not hear from us within 30 days of the closing date, you may consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Computer literacy

Interpersonal skills

Leadership skills

Problem solving skills

Excellent communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Warehousing & Packaging

2 to 5 years Plant / Production Control

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

13th Cheque

Incentive Bonus

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

