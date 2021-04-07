Project Manager

The purpose of the Project Manager is: To plan; direct and coordinate the activities of enterprise-wide projects to ensure that project goals are accomplished and to develop project plans specifying goals; strategy; staffing; scheduling; identification of risks; contingency plans and allocation of available resources; in line with the business strategy

The Project Manager is responsible for planning, organizing, and directing the completion of specific projects for the organization while ensuring that these projects are on time, on budget, and within scope.

Ensure accurate cost estimation based on coverage of client requirements and project scope.

Ensure project budgets are managed within the project scope. Ensure projects are delivered on target within due date, budget, and according to the scope and project governance

Ensure traceability of defined benefits throughout the lifecycle of the project and escalate any deviations.

Ensure management of scope, including coverage of client requirements, is created based on estimations.

Manage the delivery of the project against the agreed schedule. Meet project requirements.

Manage project priorities effectively and ensured dependencies are catered for according to the project scope.

Ensure professional advice accepted and implemented.

