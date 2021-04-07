Provincial Manager (Development & Commercial Banking)

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To plan, direct, lead and manage the provincial business unit within relevant governance structures to attain approved provincial objectives, including business growth and profitability targets as well as development objectives. Drives business value by developing and implementing new and reviewed operational strategies across the deal origination environment as well as ensure acceptable customer service standards are met. Build and maintain external stakeholder relations, including the local community, local as well as provincial government, and to increase the Bank’s visibility to enhance new and existing business opportunities.

B Degree in Commerce, Business Sciences, or other equivalent qualification in Banking and Financial Services

5 – 8 years working experience in Development Finance or Commercial Banking environment

5 – 8 years working experience in Credit / Lending / Loan Assessment (Due Diligence & Financial Modelling)

2 – 3 years working experience at management level as Branch Manager or Sales Manager which includes: – Operations and service experience – Stakeholder management experience – Sales management experience

Desired Skills:

Agriculture

Banking

Regional

Development

Lending

Loan Assessment

Financial Analysis

Due Diligence

SAP Accounting

Business Acumen

Provincial

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

