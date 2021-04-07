Registered Nurse ICU

The successful candidates will be responsible for direct and/or indirect nursing care of a patient or group
of patients. The Registered Nurses will be responsible for assessing, planning, executing and supervising
the implementation of care to meet patient needs. The Registered Nurses will act as a role model in the
delivery of evidence based care. The registered Nurses will actively participate in Clinical Governance.
KEY WORK OUTPUT AND ACCOUNTABILITIES
? Practice patient care according to his/her Scope of Practice and assumes total responsibility for these
activities
? Contribute to the holistic care of patients
? Ensure that all patients have an appropriate nursing care plan
? Carry out all departmental duties as assigned
? Communicate with Health Care Practitioners regarding any change in health status
? Mentoring and supervision of junior healthcare providers and support staff
? Manage acuity and skill mix to ensure appropriate level of care
? Reports and acts upon potential/actual risks identified
? Maintain professional conduct and standards at all times in accordance with hospital policies and procedures
? Promote and maintain good working and interpersonal relationships with management, colleagues and
doctors
? Perform other duties as reasonably requested by the Unit Manager or senior member of staff.
SKILLS PROFILE
EDUCATION
? A relevant nursing qualification (Diploma in General Nursing
? Essential MUST be Critical care qualified
Registration with SANC as a Registered Nurse essential
WORK EXPERIENCE
? 3-4 years ICU shift leader experience in the private sector will be an advantage
? Essential 3-6 years active ICU trained experience within the private sector
? Experience in Nursing ECMO patients will be an advantage
KNOWLEDGE
? The ability to set high standards of performance for self and others, and assuming the overall
responsibility and accountability for the successful completion of assignments or task
? Understanding of government and private partnerships
? Keeping up to date with the current and new technology
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid and retirement fund