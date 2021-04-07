Restaurant Manager

Restaurant manager required for trendy family style Restaurant in Fourways. Will consider candidates with 4+ years Restaurant management experience. Ability to manage & train staff a must. Strong customer relations skills very important. Must have solid front of house and general Restaurant administration experience. Will only consider well-spoken and well-groomed candidates. Applicants must be passionate about the Restaurant industry. Looking for ambitious and hardworking candidates. Candidates must be skilled in opening and closing procedures.

Desired Skills:

Customer Relations

Staff Training

Staff Management

General Administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Restaurant & Bar

2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Learn more/Apply for this position