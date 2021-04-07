Restaurant manager required for trendy family style Restaurant in Fourways. Will consider candidates with 4+ years Restaurant management experience. Ability to manage & train staff a must. Strong customer relations skills very important. Must have solid front of house and general Restaurant administration experience. Will only consider well-spoken and well-groomed candidates. Applicants must be passionate about the Restaurant industry. Looking for ambitious and hardworking candidates. Candidates must be skilled in opening and closing procedures.
Desired Skills:
- Customer Relations
- Staff Training
- Staff Management
- General Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Restaurant & Bar
- 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management