Sales Administrator

Apr 7, 2021

Our Client is urgently seeking a Sales Administrator with strong administrative acumen, advanced excel skills and high attention to detail, to assist both the Internal & External Sales Managers.

Minimum requirements:

  • Grade 12 (Matric).
  • Advanced computer literacy (Excel).
  • Coral Draw (advantageous)
  • Strong Administrative skills.
  • Excellent communication skills essential.
  • Attention to detail.

Responsibilities but not limited to:

Admin Function:

  • Checking of tracker report against daily activity report and record all information for External Sales Manager including all positive and negative comments and any action required.
  • Forward the analysis to the Representatives and Operations Director for follow up and feedback.
  • Update customer visitation list.

Sales:

  • Booking of Sales Representatives accommodation for business trips and arrange that payment has been made by accounts.
  • Go through planning of trips and discuss with Sales Manager.
  • Sales meeting minutes.
  • Diarize and arrange sales meetings along with internal and external performance evaluations.
  • Prepare credit note reports on all internals for evaluations.

General:

  • Filing of all correspondence and documentation.
  • Keeping track of office supplies.
  • Keeping track of the cross-border SAD 500 documents & receiving them from the customer / courier.
  • Proforma books – make sure it is up to date.

Data Capture:

  • Extract figures needed for various lists from Accpac.
  • Creating spreadsheets and reports as and when required.
  • Assist with Sales Manager’s management meeting preparation.
  • Update slow moving stock monthly.
  • Update top customer list on monthly basis.
  • Capture Quote / Sales order ratio information.
  • Customer satisfaction monitoring and ISO sheet update.
  • Assist with Excel & Word spreadsheets pertaining to monthly sales, analysis etc.

Marketing:

  • Updating the catalogue.

Danielle Snyman

Recruitment Specialist

