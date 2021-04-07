Our Client is urgently seeking a Sales Administrator with strong administrative acumen, advanced excel skills and high attention to detail, to assist both the Internal & External Sales Managers.
Minimum requirements:
- Grade 12 (Matric).
- Advanced computer literacy (Excel).
- Coral Draw (advantageous)
- Strong Administrative skills.
- Excellent communication skills essential.
- Attention to detail.
Responsibilities but not limited to:
Admin Function:
- Checking of tracker report against daily activity report and record all information for External Sales Manager including all positive and negative comments and any action required.
- Forward the analysis to the Representatives and Operations Director for follow up and feedback.
- Update customer visitation list.
Sales:
- Booking of Sales Representatives accommodation for business trips and arrange that payment has been made by accounts.
- Go through planning of trips and discuss with Sales Manager.
- Sales meeting minutes.
- Diarize and arrange sales meetings along with internal and external performance evaluations.
- Prepare credit note reports on all internals for evaluations.
General:
- Filing of all correspondence and documentation.
- Keeping track of office supplies.
- Keeping track of the cross-border SAD 500 documents & receiving them from the customer / courier.
- Proforma books – make sure it is up to date.
Data Capture:
- Extract figures needed for various lists from Accpac.
- Creating spreadsheets and reports as and when required.
- Assist with Sales Manager’s management meeting preparation.
- Update slow moving stock monthly.
- Update top customer list on monthly basis.
- Capture Quote / Sales order ratio information.
- Customer satisfaction monitoring and ISO sheet update.
- Assist with Excel & Word spreadsheets pertaining to monthly sales, analysis etc.
Marketing:
- Updating the catalogue.
Danielle Snyman
Recruitment Specialist