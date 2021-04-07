Sales Administrator

Our Client is urgently seeking a Sales Administrator with strong administrative acumen, advanced excel skills and high attention to detail, to assist both the Internal & External Sales Managers.

Minimum requirements:

Grade 12 (Matric).

Advanced computer literacy (Excel).

Coral Draw (advantageous)

Strong Administrative skills.

Excellent communication skills essential.

Attention to detail.

Responsibilities but not limited to:

Admin Function:

Checking of tracker report against daily activity report and record all information for External Sales Manager including all positive and negative comments and any action required.

Forward the analysis to the Representatives and Operations Director for follow up and feedback.

Update customer visitation list.

Sales:

Booking of Sales Representatives accommodation for business trips and arrange that payment has been made by accounts.

Go through planning of trips and discuss with Sales Manager.

Sales meeting minutes.

Diarize and arrange sales meetings along with internal and external performance evaluations.

Prepare credit note reports on all internals for evaluations.

General:

Filing of all correspondence and documentation.

Keeping track of office supplies.

Keeping track of the cross-border SAD 500 documents & receiving them from the customer / courier.

Proforma books – make sure it is up to date.

Data Capture:

Extract figures needed for various lists from Accpac.

Creating spreadsheets and reports as and when required.

Assist with Sales Manager’s management meeting preparation.

Update slow moving stock monthly.

Update top customer list on monthly basis.

Capture Quote / Sales order ratio information.

Customer satisfaction monitoring and ISO sheet update.

Assist with Excel & Word spreadsheets pertaining to monthly sales, analysis etc.

Marketing:

Updating the catalogue.

Danielle Snyman

Recruitment Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position