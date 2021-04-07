Sales Consultant

Our client in the Freigth sector is searching for an experienced Sales Consultant in Richards Bay to join their dynamic team.

Key Responsibilities

Scheduling of new business appointments

Cold calling

Achieve individual targets

Generate new sales leads and acquire new customers

Selling of the full supply chain products

Establish customer needs, developing opportunities and expand customer base

Update weekly call report and REACH daily

Prepare and present proposals and presentations to clients

Minimum Requirements

Minimum requirement is a Matric (Grade 12) qualification

Bachelor’s Degree or similar qualification and/or experience

3 Year Corporate Sales Record (If senior position 5 years)

Need to have worked for reputable corporates

Proven track record of having made target

Industry experience advantageous – Understanding of full supply chain (Freight, International & Warehousing products)

Experience in presentation and negotiation of business solutions at senior management level

Valid Code 08 driver’s license and own reliable transport

Excellent communication skills

Skills

Sound negotiation skills

An eye for business opportunities

Ability to work independently with minimum supervision

Ability to persuade and sell

Communication and Interpersonal Skills

Problem solving and creative thinking

Strategic and Consultative Selling

Competencies

Integrity

Innovation

Drive for results

Influencing

Stress Tolerance

Communication (Verbal & Written)

Status: EE Preferred

Employer & Job Benefits:

Fuel and Cell

