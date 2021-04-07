Sales Representative

Selling products and services using solid arguments to prospective customers. Performing cost-benefit analyses of existing and potential customers, as well as maintaining positive business relationships to ensure future sales.
- Develop sales in existing and new business.
- Check daily profitability reports.
- Assist in fitting and removal of batteries for customers.
- Telephone and visit customers on daily basis.
- Do quotes for customers.
- Promote our range of products to customers.
- Customer satisfaction.
- Meeting Customers regularly.
- Build good working relationships.
- Research the market and related products.
- Understand the needs of your business customers.
Desired Skills:
- Detail Orientated
- Results Orientated
- Presentation Skills
- Sales Development
- Time Management
- Communication Skills
- creative thinking
- Problem Solving
- Drivers license
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
We are an innovative company with an array of products that
significantly improve both the design and operation of collision avoidance,
auto electrical, and integrated solutions for productivity and safety in the
mining and construction sector.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Group Life Assurance
- Provident Fund