Sales Representative

Selling products and services using solid arguments to prospective customers. Performing cost-benefit analyses of existing and potential customers, as well as maintaining positive business relationships to ensure future sales.

Develop sales in existing and new business.

Check daily profitability reports.

Assist in fitting and removal of batteries for customers.

Telephone and visit customers on daily basis.

Do quotes for customers.

Promote our range of products to customers.

Customer satisfaction.

Meeting Customers regularly.

Build good working relationships.

Research the market and related products.

Understand the needs of your business customers.

Desired Skills:

Detail Orientated

Results Orientated

Presentation Skills

Sales Development

Time Management

Communication Skills

creative thinking

Problem Solving

Drivers license

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

We are an innovative company with an array of products that

significantly improve both the design and operation of collision avoidance,

auto electrical, and integrated solutions for productivity and safety in the

mining and construction sector.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

Provident Fund

