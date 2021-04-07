Sales Representative Pharmaceutical

ROLE Medical Sales Representative

Area: Johannesburg North

Customers: Specialists, GP’s, Hospitals and

Pharmacies

DIVISION Specialty Division

REPORTS TO Regional Sales Manager

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE To engage with the Company’s Customers in

line with the Sales and Marketing strategy to

achieve the sales target in their territory.

PRIMARY ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Achieve Sales targets

Customer relationship management (CRM) at the customer business

Electronic territory Management System

Maintain product and industry knowledge

Implementation of Sales and Marketing Strategy

REQUIRED OUTPUTS

Achieving the annual regional sales budget and managing a territory expense budget.

Tailor make customer strategies for each customer need in order to obtain mutual benefit

and growth.

Arrange customer focused functions.

Participating in customer congresses /meetings

Activate Acino branded functions e.g. CPD functions

Daily customer recon and reporting.

Call rate coverage and frequency to ensure good territory management.

Maintain acceptable levels of market related and product knowledge, to ensure effective

individual performance and training of customers.

To implement a territory business plan to accomplish objectives in line with the Sales and

Marketing strategy.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED

NOT NEGOTIABLE Completed tertiary Diploma or Degree in a related discipline.

ADVANTAGEOUS Having attended formal selling skills programmes or any other

trade related certification or qualification

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

NOT NEGOTIABLE Minimum of 12 months Pharma industry experience

ADVANTAGEOUS Achievement of Rep of the Month / Quarter / Year status

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED (SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE & PERSONAL

CHARACTERISTICS)

NOT NEGOTIABLE Embodies Our Company Values & Behaviours in all internal and

external interactions

Effective Verbal and Written Communication

Ability to manage time effectively

Advanced Interpersonal Skills

Computer Literacy – MS Office Suite (Word, Excel,

PowerPoint, Outlook)

Excellent Selling Skills

ADVANTAGEOUS Established and existing relationships in the territory, and with

key stakeholders

Desired Skills:

advanced interpersonal skills

excellent selling skills

effective verbal and written communication skills

computer skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Leading Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company

