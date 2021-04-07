Sales Representative Pharmaceutical

ROLE Medical Sales Representative
Area: Johannesburg North
Customers: Specialists, GP’s, Hospitals and
Pharmacies
DIVISION Specialty Division
REPORTS TO Regional Sales Manager
PURPOSE OF THE ROLE To engage with the Company’s Customers in
line with the Sales and Marketing strategy to
achieve the sales target in their territory.
PRIMARY ROLES & RESPONSIBILITIES
Achieve Sales targets
Customer relationship management (CRM) at the customer business
Electronic territory Management System
Maintain product and industry knowledge
Implementation of Sales and Marketing Strategy
REQUIRED OUTPUTS
Achieving the annual regional sales budget and managing a territory expense budget.
Tailor make customer strategies for each customer need in order to obtain mutual benefit
and growth.
Arrange customer focused functions.
Participating in customer congresses /meetings
Activate Acino branded functions e.g. CPD functions
Daily customer recon and reporting.
Call rate coverage and frequency to ensure good territory management.
Maintain acceptable levels of market related and product knowledge, to ensure effective
individual performance and training of customers.
To implement a territory business plan to accomplish objectives in line with the Sales and
Marketing strategy.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED
NOT NEGOTIABLE Completed tertiary Diploma or Degree in a related discipline.
ADVANTAGEOUS Having attended formal selling skills programmes or any other
trade related certification or qualification
EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
NOT NEGOTIABLE Minimum of 12 months Pharma industry experience
ADVANTAGEOUS Achievement of Rep of the Month / Quarter / Year status
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED (SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE & PERSONAL
CHARACTERISTICS)
NOT NEGOTIABLE Embodies Our Company Values & Behaviours in all internal and
external interactions
Effective Verbal and Written Communication
Ability to manage time effectively
Advanced Interpersonal Skills
Computer Literacy – MS Office Suite (Word, Excel,
PowerPoint, Outlook)
Excellent Selling Skills
ADVANTAGEOUS Established and existing relationships in the territory, and with
key stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- advanced interpersonal skills
- excellent selling skills
- effective verbal and written communication skills
- computer skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Leading Multi-National Pharmaceutical Company