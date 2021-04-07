Sales Training Assistant Manager Automotive Sector

The incumbent of this position will adhere to all safety, environment and legislative requirements in order to Manage & deliver effective Service Advisor training to the Dealer Network.

An internationally recognised curriculum is used for the development of each individual.

This is strictly an EE / AA role

Desired Skills:

Conduct training

Thorough preparation of all materials

Prepare Training Aids and Materials

Resource management

Compliance administration management

NQF 5 (240 credits – 8 level framework) qualification

Minimum 5 years exp

Preferably from Motor or automotive sector

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

50 % Medical Aid

Provident contribution

13th Cheque

Car allowance

