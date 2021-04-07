Sales Training Assistant Manager Automotive Sector

The incumbent of this position will adhere to all safety, environment and legislative requirements in order to Manage & deliver effective Service Advisor training to the Dealer Network.
An internationally recognised curriculum is used for the development of each individual.
This is strictly an EE / AA role
Desired Skills:
- Conduct training
- Thorough preparation of all materials
- Prepare Training Aids and Materials
- Resource management
- Compliance administration management
- NQF 5 (240 credits – 8 level framework) qualification
- Minimum 5 years exp
- Preferably from Motor or automotive sector
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 50 % Medical Aid
- Provident contribution
- 13th Cheque
- Car allowance