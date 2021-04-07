Sales Training Assistant Manager Automotive Sector

Apr 7, 2021

The incumbent of this position will adhere to all safety, environment and legislative requirements in order to Manage & deliver effective Service Advisor training to the Dealer Network.
An internationally recognised curriculum is used for the development of each individual.

This is strictly an EE / AA role

Desired Skills:

  • Conduct training
  • Thorough preparation of all materials
  • Prepare Training Aids and Materials
  • Resource management
  • Compliance administration management
  • NQF 5 (240 credits – 8 level framework) qualification
  • Minimum 5 years exp
  • Preferably from Motor or automotive sector

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • 50 % Medical Aid
  • Provident contribution
  • 13th Cheque
  • Car allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position