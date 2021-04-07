SAP Authorisations Consultant

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP Authorization Specialist to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation
Min qualification required:Degree in IT or relevant experience
Min years of experience:4+ Years’ experience
Technical/Functional Skills required:
- SAP Authorization in all modules SAP ERP, SAP Fiori
- S/4 Hana
- Strong Understanding of Basis
- Extensive experience in Applications Operations
- MS Excel (Strong Formula knowledge)
- Good understanding of system landscape to design adequate and governance compliant to secure role design and user provisioning.
- Proven experience roles design, and support within a SAP environment.
- Good problem-solving capabilities are necessary to investigate and propose alternate solutions for compliance conflicts.
- JIRA/Confluence knowledge advantage(Agile)
Desired Skills:
- SAP authorisation
- SAP BASIS
- S/4 Hana
- Fiori
- SAP Solutions
- HANA
- SAP HANA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years