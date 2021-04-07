SAP Authorisations Consultant

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP Authorization Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Min qualification required:Degree in IT or relevant experience

Min years of experience:4+ Years’ experience

Technical/Functional Skills required:

SAP Authorization in all modules SAP ERP, SAP Fiori

S/4 Hana

Strong Understanding of Basis

Extensive experience in Applications Operations

MS Excel (Strong Formula knowledge)

Good understanding of system landscape to design adequate and governance compliant to secure role design and user provisioning.

Proven experience roles design, and support within a SAP environment.

Good problem-solving capabilities are necessary to investigate and propose alternate solutions for compliance conflicts.

JIRA/Confluence knowledge advantage(Agile)

Desired Skills:

SAP authorisation

SAP BASIS

S/4 Hana

Fiori

SAP Solutions

HANA

SAP HANA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

