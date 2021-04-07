SAP Authorisations Consultant

Apr 7, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP Authorization Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Min qualification required:Degree in IT or relevant experience

Min years of experience:4+ Years’ experience

Technical/Functional Skills required:

  • SAP Authorization in all modules SAP ERP, SAP Fiori
  • S/4 Hana
  • Strong Understanding of Basis
  • Extensive experience in Applications Operations
  • MS Excel (Strong Formula knowledge)
  • Good understanding of system landscape to design adequate and governance compliant to secure role design and user provisioning.
  • Proven experience roles design, and support within a SAP environment.
  • Good problem-solving capabilities are necessary to investigate and propose alternate solutions for compliance conflicts.
  • JIRA/Confluence knowledge advantage(Agile)

Desired Skills:

  • SAP authorisation
  • SAP BASIS
  • S/4 Hana
  • Fiori
  • SAP Solutions
  • HANA
  • SAP HANA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

