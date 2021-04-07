Scanning and Filing Clerk

LegalWise seeks to employ a Claims Filing Clerk to accurately and timeously handle all typing, filing, faxing and locating of files for the Claims Assessor, as well as performing receptionist duties. Assisting staff in the Claims Hub. Efficiently organising and maintaining a neat filing diary system

You will be responsible for:

Opening of claims files

Locating correspondence from files for Claims Assessors

Faxing, copying and delivering of correspondence to relevant people

Keep the filing system up to date and neat

Organising and diarising of all files for Claims Assessors

General duties as requested e.g. answering telephones and taking messages etc.

Data capturing on Company Operating Systems

Assist with ad hoc tasks as and when required

Qualifications and Experience Required:

Completed Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent

Computer literacy (MS Office – Word and Excel)

Previous general office experience will be an advantage

Skills and Competencies Required:

Quality Orientation/Attention to detail

Organised/ Methodical

Customer Focus

Good Telephone Skills

Good interpersonal skills

Quick worker

Accuracy

Relate well with people

Other Requirements:

Must relocate at own cost

ITC/criminal check will be a requirement

Applicable Psychometric assessment will be a requirement

Desired Skills:

Admin Duties

Reception

Data Capture

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Admin Clerk

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Who we are

LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.

Equity Statement

LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.

