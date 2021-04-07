Scanning and Filing Clerk

LegalWise seeks to employ a Claims Filing Clerk to accurately and timeously handle all typing, filing, faxing and locating of files for the Claims Assessor, as well as performing receptionist duties. Assisting staff in the Claims Hub. Efficiently organising and maintaining a neat filing diary system
You will be responsible for:
- Opening of claims files
- Locating correspondence from files for Claims Assessors
- Faxing, copying and delivering of correspondence to relevant people
- Keep the filing system up to date and neat
- Organising and diarising of all files for Claims Assessors
- General duties as requested e.g. answering telephones and taking messages etc.
- Data capturing on Company Operating Systems
- Assist with ad hoc tasks as and when required
Qualifications and Experience Required:
- Completed Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent
- Computer literacy (MS Office – Word and Excel)
- Previous general office experience will be an advantage
Skills and Competencies Required:
- Quality Orientation/Attention to detail
- Organised/ Methodical
- Customer Focus
- Good Telephone Skills
- Good interpersonal skills
- Quick worker
- Accuracy
- Relate well with people
Other Requirements:
- Must relocate at own cost
- ITC/criminal check will be a requirement
- Applicable Psychometric assessment will be a requirement
Desired Skills:
- Admin Duties
- Reception
- Data Capture
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Admin Clerk
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Who we are
LegalWise exists to address access to justice for many South Africans, offering a more affordable way to legal services and a means to gain access to legal assistance. At LegalWise, we set great efforts to ensure a positive working environment, characterised by diversity and equality, where people feel appreciated and valued. Be part of an inclusive team that embraces openness, trust and values relationships that are mutually beneficial and respects our society.
Equity Statement
LegalWise is committed to the principles of Employment Equity.