Senior Biztalk Developer at SA Taxi Development Finance

Apr 7, 2021

Develop, maintain and support of applications involving Web Service technologies, API’s and Enterprise Service Buses and Messages Brokers.

Accountabilities:

  • Technical solution designs and input into delivery and sprint planning.
  • Execute on integration development tasks.
  • Design and contribute towards coding, testing and packaged code delivery standards.
  • Implement overall integration strategy and system design as per the best practise guidelines.
  • Understand and interpret business requirements into technological solutions.
  • Creation of detailed design specifications.
  • Regularly update all source integration documentation.
  • Drive integration automation for on premise applications, PAAS and SAAS hosted solutions.
  • Identify ambiguities and insufficiencies in specifications before implementing a feature.
  • Identify and communicate risks in features being developed.
  • Adhere to security protocols are conformed to, defined, recommended and described by the information security team.
  • Guide the test case creation process.
  • Maintain current integration technology patch and version levels.
  • Guide and mentor junior integration developers.

Skills/Experience Required:

  • Minimum Grade 12.
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in software development.
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in .NET development.
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in BizTalk application development.
  • Previous experience in publishing and consuming SOAP web services and/or REST API’s.
  • Cloud experience for Azure integration services.
  • Working knowledge on code automation and deployment of developed solutions.
  • Experience in mentoring juniors members of team.

Thorough understanding of:

  • C# and the .NET ecosystem.
  • Microsoft SQL Server – database administration & design, T-SQL Programming.
  • XML and XSD schemas.
  • JSON.
  • REST/HTTP.
  • Microsoft Entity Framework.
  • Microsoft BizTalk Server 2013 or newer.
  • TFS/Azure DevOps.

Competencies Required:

  • High level technical understanding of logical Application architecture and design.
  • Working knowledge of application and systems integration.
  • Critical and design thinking approach to providing solution input.
  • Methodical and adoption of best practise, evolved into fit for purpose approach, on business solutions.
  • Prioritise deliverables and feedback on effort estimation for new development.
  • Client expectation management.
  • Risk identification, management and creation of mitigation for what risks have been identified.
  • Communication and problem solving.
  • Teamwork and collaboration with all internal IT team members.
  • Training and knowledge transfer abilities.
  • Peer review of junior development work.
  • Definition of critical events for monitoring to ensure the availability and stability of the integration environment.

Desired Skills:

  • BizTalk application development
  • BizTalk Integration
  • C#
  • .NET
  • Microsoft BizTalk Server 2013
  • SOAP
  • REST API’s

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position