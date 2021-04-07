Senior Biztalk Developer at SA Taxi Development Finance

Develop, maintain and support of applications involving Web Service technologies, API’s and Enterprise Service Buses and Messages Brokers.
Accountabilities:
- Technical solution designs and input into delivery and sprint planning.
- Execute on integration development tasks.
- Design and contribute towards coding, testing and packaged code delivery standards.
- Implement overall integration strategy and system design as per the best practise guidelines.
- Understand and interpret business requirements into technological solutions.
- Creation of detailed design specifications.
- Regularly update all source integration documentation.
- Drive integration automation for on premise applications, PAAS and SAAS hosted solutions.
- Identify ambiguities and insufficiencies in specifications before implementing a feature.
- Identify and communicate risks in features being developed.
- Adhere to security protocols are conformed to, defined, recommended and described by the information security team.
- Guide the test case creation process.
- Maintain current integration technology patch and version levels.
- Guide and mentor junior integration developers.
Skills/Experience Required:
- Minimum Grade 12.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in software development.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in .NET development.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in BizTalk application development.
- Previous experience in publishing and consuming SOAP web services and/or REST API’s.
- Cloud experience for Azure integration services.
- Working knowledge on code automation and deployment of developed solutions.
- Experience in mentoring juniors members of team.
Thorough understanding of:
- C# and the .NET ecosystem.
- Microsoft SQL Server – database administration & design, T-SQL Programming.
- XML and XSD schemas.
- JSON.
- REST/HTTP.
- Microsoft Entity Framework.
- Microsoft BizTalk Server 2013 or newer.
- TFS/Azure DevOps.
Competencies Required:
- High level technical understanding of logical Application architecture and design.
- Working knowledge of application and systems integration.
- Critical and design thinking approach to providing solution input.
- Methodical and adoption of best practise, evolved into fit for purpose approach, on business solutions.
- Prioritise deliverables and feedback on effort estimation for new development.
- Client expectation management.
- Risk identification, management and creation of mitigation for what risks have been identified.
- Communication and problem solving.
- Teamwork and collaboration with all internal IT team members.
- Training and knowledge transfer abilities.
- Peer review of junior development work.
- Definition of critical events for monitoring to ensure the availability and stability of the integration environment.
Desired Skills:
- BizTalk application development
- BizTalk Integration
- C#
- .NET
- Microsoft BizTalk Server 2013
- SOAP
- REST API’s
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric