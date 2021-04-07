Senior Biztalk Developer at SA Taxi Development Finance

Develop, maintain and support of applications involving Web Service technologies, API’s and Enterprise Service Buses and Messages Brokers.

Accountabilities:

Technical solution designs and input into delivery and sprint planning.

Execute on integration development tasks.

Design and contribute towards coding, testing and packaged code delivery standards.

Implement overall integration strategy and system design as per the best practise guidelines.

Understand and interpret business requirements into technological solutions.

Creation of detailed design specifications.

Regularly update all source integration documentation.

Drive integration automation for on premise applications, PAAS and SAAS hosted solutions.

Identify ambiguities and insufficiencies in specifications before implementing a feature.

Identify and communicate risks in features being developed.

Adhere to security protocols are conformed to, defined, recommended and described by the information security team.

Guide the test case creation process.

Maintain current integration technology patch and version levels.

Guide and mentor junior integration developers.

Skills/Experience Required:

Minimum Grade 12.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in software development.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in .NET development.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in BizTalk application development.

Previous experience in publishing and consuming SOAP web services and/or REST API’s.

Cloud experience for Azure integration services.

Working knowledge on code automation and deployment of developed solutions.

Experience in mentoring juniors members of team.

Thorough understanding of:

C# and the .NET ecosystem.

Microsoft SQL Server – database administration & design, T-SQL Programming.

XML and XSD schemas.

JSON.

REST/HTTP.

Microsoft Entity Framework.

Microsoft BizTalk Server 2013 or newer.

TFS/Azure DevOps.

Competencies Required:

High level technical understanding of logical Application architecture and design.

Working knowledge of application and systems integration.

Critical and design thinking approach to providing solution input.

Methodical and adoption of best practise, evolved into fit for purpose approach, on business solutions.

Prioritise deliverables and feedback on effort estimation for new development.

Client expectation management.

Risk identification, management and creation of mitigation for what risks have been identified.

Communication and problem solving.

Teamwork and collaboration with all internal IT team members.

Training and knowledge transfer abilities.

Peer review of junior development work.

Definition of critical events for monitoring to ensure the availability and stability of the integration environment.

Desired Skills:

BizTalk application development

BizTalk Integration

C#

.NET

Microsoft BizTalk Server 2013

SOAP

REST API’s

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

