Senior Chef

New Restaurant in Linksfield has a senior Chef position available. Looking for individuals with 6+ years chef experience in an a la carte Restaurant environment. Must be able to coordinate and manage a busy kitchen operation. Main focus will be food preparation and general kitchen management. Will be responsible for kitchen control systems and stock management. Candidates must be able to run a pass. Experience is kitchen administration essential. Only experienced candidates with good references need to apply. Ability to manage and train staff essential. Very fast paced and busy environment. Salary R [Phone Number Removed]; K nett

Desired Skills:

Kitchen Management

Coordination

Stock Management

Administration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Restaurant & Bar

5 to 10 years Chef / Cook

