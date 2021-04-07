Senior Manager Customer Care- Medical Devices

Preference will be given to BBEEE candidates due to BEE requirements

Location: Johannesburg

A global leader in the molecular diagnostics industry has a new opportunity available for a Senior Manager, Customer Care. One would be responsible for management of post sales customer experience in South Africa and neighbouring South African countries through providing leadership over the four core functions of Customer Care: Technical Support, Field Service, Technical Service Coordination and the regional repair centre based in Johannesburg.

Working in a Matrix managed environment the post holder will collaborate closely with the Commercial and HBDC sales organization to ensure Customer Care resources are aligned with the growth trajectory and targets for the regions.

For South Africa, the post holder will play a key role in the relationship with public health ensuring that service levels are maintained through rigorous oversight of key performance indicators.

The post holder will work closely with the regional leadership for Technical Support, Field Service, Service Business Development and Service Supply to ensure teams are operating within the global and region framework.

Desired Skills:

Bachelor’s degree with 9+ years of experience

Master’s degree with 7+ years of experience

medical device experience

public sector market experience

strong organization

ability to manage

mentorship

success record in sales leadership and staff management

healthcare and diagnostic experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A global leader in the molecular diagnostics industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

