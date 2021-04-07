Senior Paid Media Specialist at Salt

Mid to senior Campaign Manager: My client is a boutique digital advertising agency specializing in Paid Media across all platforms (Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Mobile Platforms, etc) and Digital Analytics. They are a highly motivated team with an array of clients across all industries including travel, finance and retail. Candidates should have minimum 3-4 years of digital advertising experience on all major platforms including Google, Facebook and Twitter. The candidate should be a certified AdWords individual. They should be meticulous about managing their accounts and budgets and should have a responsible work ethic, a can-do attitude and be willing to work closely with the client on all levels of the account. Join the team and enjoy the fast-paced but happy working environment with good people, great attitudes and smart digital minds. Responsibilities
- Planning and conceptualising of digital advertising strategies.
- Presenting digital advertising strategies.
- Excellent Social Media advertising skills
- Excellent experience and knowledge of AdWords.
- Optimising accounts according to campaign objectives.
- Reporting on account performance.
- Manage relationships with relevant publishers.
- Manage client relationship with multiple stakeholders
- Analysing data from analytics software and being able to use Google Analytics within AdWords campaign management.
- Experience with managing large budgets a must.
- Experience working with big accounts
Skills:
- Strong Excel skills.
- Excellent communication skills and should be presentable and client-facing
- Excellent budget management capabilities
- Exceptional attention to detail
- Good reporting and presentation skills
- Experience using Asana advantageous
Requirements
- App experiencebeneficial
- Google Adwords Certification (Fundamentals and Advanced)
- AdWords experience (Minimum 3-4 years)
- Social Media Advertising experience (Minimum 3-4 years)
- Marketing Degree/Diploma or similar
Please email us your CV, salary expectations and a quick paragraph on why you'd like to work with us! – [Email Address Removed]
About The Employer:
CV’s to [Email Address Removed]