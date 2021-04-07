Senior Systems Engineer at Public Enterprises

Reporting to the IT Manager,the incumbent will be expected to provide technical support and assist indeveloping and implementing Information Technology initiatives. The SeniorSystems Engineer will be responsible for the implementation of enterprise wideIT Governance and Systems in support of business operations in order to improvecost effectiveness, service quality, and business improvement.

Desired Skills:

Systems Engineering

IT OPERATIONS

Microsoft

Firewalls

IT security

IT Networking

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Public Sector enity that forms part of te national development plan to promote South Africa as a globally attractive country.

