Shift Supervisor (Warehouse and Distribution)

Our client in the Logistics industry is seeking a Shift Supervisor (Warehouse & Distribution) to join their team, based in East London. Minimum Requirements:- Matric Warehouse or Distribution Management Certificate preferable Minimum 2 years’ experience within an Operations, Logistics or Distribution environment Computer literacy – MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook and Great Plains 2 Years’ experience in people management Understanding of Supply Chain from buying, selling to distribution Willing to work shifts when required Valid driver’s license + own reliable transport. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Matric
- Warehouse / Distribution Management Certificate
- 2 Years experience in Operations / Logistics / Distribution environment
- 2 Years experience in people management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Team Leader & Supervisor
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate