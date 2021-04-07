Shift Supervisor (Warehouse and Distribution)

Our client in the Logistics industry is seeking a Shift Supervisor (Warehouse & Distribution) to join their team, based in East London. Minimum Requirements:- Matric Warehouse or Distribution Management Certificate preferable Minimum 2 years’ experience within an Operations, Logistics or Distribution environment Computer literacy – MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook and Great Plains 2 Years’ experience in people management Understanding of Supply Chain from buying, selling to distribution Willing to work shifts when required Valid driver’s license + own reliable transport. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

