Solution Architect at Ntice Search

My Client, a well-known financial institution, is looking for a Solution Architect to lead Business Technology in the Business Unit/Functional Area with the purpose of supporting and enabling the realisation of business strategies and objectives. You will be required to create and maintain architecture solutions to enable and guide the design and development of integrated solutions. Duties:

Engage with the macro-environment to look for new opportunities, capabilities and trends that would add value to the required architectural work

Suggest changes in executing work processes to better drive value and benefits

Prepare and share recommendations for process and systems improvements This includes the requirement to decommission legacy technologies

Actively participate in team, cross-discipline, and vendor-driven collaboration sessions

Partner with stakeholders to create integrated roadmaps

Partner with Company and other BU architects to contribute to the creation and review of an architecture capability strategy

Estimate potential changes to business requirements and processes, due to changes/ improvements made in information systems, data management practices, information management procedures, and/ employed software/hardware

Use appropriate tools and methods to contribute to the development of systems architectures in specific business / functional areas

Produce systems and component specifications and translate these into detailed designs

Architecture governance

Evaluate current landscape and capability

Support assessment of existing enterprise application portfolios and help envision and plan modernization roadmaps including architectural blueprints

Ensuring architectural artefacts are well documented and maintained

Work and collaborate with technology and business teams to ensure that the right benefit is derived from new and current architectures

Auditing compliance to enterprise architecture standards

Architect both on-prem and cloud applications using reference architecture approaches supported by major cloud vendors

Present and justify proposals to IT and Business Leaders from Mid Management to CXOs

Requirements:

BSc or BCom in Computer and information system related courses

Postgraduate degree AND/OR relevant experience in a similar environment

TOGAF or Cloud certifications advantageous

5 to 10 years IT Experience preferably focused on architecture

Experience showing influence at senior levels across multiple jurisdictions

Specific experience and demonstrable capability around the effective presentation of Architecture concepts to a diverse range of stakeholders across multiple jurisdictions

Demonstrable track record of delivering on projects that span multi-disciplinary areas Preferably in the corporate and investing banking sector with Enterprise Architecture, Business, and IT environments

Good overall knowledge of applications, integration, and data architecture frameworks and industry best practices

Learn more/Apply for this position