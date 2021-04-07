SQL Application Support Engineer

Apr 7, 2021

PLEASE READ THE SPEC CAREFULLY TO ENSURE YOU QUALIFY.

Please note: You will be required to work on-site for the first 3 months to be trained. Thereafter it’s a fully remote work situation with client visits from time to time.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric Certification (essential).
  • Extensive SQL (MySQL) knowledge (essential).
  • Firm understanding of financial services and systems (essential)
  • Excellent command of English essential
  • Logical and analytical thinker.
  • Strong software troubleshooting/debugging abilities.
  • Knowledge with trouble ticketing systems.
  • Ability to self-manage.
  • Critical thinking and ability to prioritize.
  • Previous experience in a client support role
  • Excellent internet connection

Responsibilities:

  • Provide remote 2nd line support using diagnostic capabilities to identify the fault or problem
  • Troubleshoot issues to identify the most appropriate resolution path
  • Take ownership of incidents assigned to you and manage them through to resolution
  • Resolve the majority of trouble tickets via the ticketing system
  • Escalating issues to tier 3 developers should the need arise
  • Assisting and upskilling other team members where required
  • Ensure Service Level Agreements (time to respond and time to resolve) for tickets logged are met across all clients
  • Investigate issues/changes, evaluate the risk and impact of the change and provide detailed quotation for the required work accordingly.
  • Visit client site from time to time

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • MySQL
  • ticketing system
  • 2nd line support
  • troubleshoot
  • SLA
  • quotations
  • Client Liason
  • financial services
  • analytical

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Please note the interview process is as follows:

If contacted, you will be required to complete an online test – deadline 15 April
If successful in the test you will be invited for an interview.
If successful in the interview you may be invited to a morning workshop on a weekend – your time will be paid for.
If successful in the workshop and an offer is made, it will be made before the end of April to accommodate notice periods.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • performance bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position