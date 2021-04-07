SQL Application Support Engineer

PLEASE READ THE SPEC CAREFULLY TO ENSURE YOU QUALIFY.
Please note: You will be required to work on-site for the first 3 months to be trained. Thereafter it’s a fully remote work situation with client visits from time to time.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric Certification (essential).
- Extensive SQL (MySQL) knowledge (essential).
- Firm understanding of financial services and systems (essential)
- Excellent command of English essential
- Logical and analytical thinker.
- Strong software troubleshooting/debugging abilities.
- Knowledge with trouble ticketing systems.
- Ability to self-manage.
- Critical thinking and ability to prioritize.
- Previous experience in a client support role
- Excellent internet connection
Responsibilities:
- Provide remote 2nd line support using diagnostic capabilities to identify the fault or problem
- Troubleshoot issues to identify the most appropriate resolution path
- Take ownership of incidents assigned to you and manage them through to resolution
- Resolve the majority of trouble tickets via the ticketing system
- Escalating issues to tier 3 developers should the need arise
- Assisting and upskilling other team members where required
- Ensure Service Level Agreements (time to respond and time to resolve) for tickets logged are met across all clients
- Investigate issues/changes, evaluate the risk and impact of the change and provide detailed quotation for the required work accordingly.
- Visit client site from time to time
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- MySQL
- ticketing system
- 2nd line support
- troubleshoot
- SLA
- quotations
- Client Liason
- financial services
- analytical
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Please note the interview process is as follows:
If contacted, you will be required to complete an online test – deadline 15 April
If successful in the test you will be invited for an interview.
If successful in the interview you may be invited to a morning workshop on a weekend – your time will be paid for.
If successful in the workshop and an offer is made, it will be made before the end of April to accommodate notice periods.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- performance bonus