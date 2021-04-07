SQL Application Support Engineer

PLEASE READ THE SPEC CAREFULLY TO ENSURE YOU QUALIFY.

Please note: You will be required to work on-site for the first 3 months to be trained. Thereafter it’s a fully remote work situation with client visits from time to time.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric Certification (essential).

Extensive SQL (MySQL) knowledge (essential).

Firm understanding of financial services and systems (essential)

Excellent command of English essential

Logical and analytical thinker.

Strong software troubleshooting/debugging abilities.

Knowledge with trouble ticketing systems.

Ability to self-manage.

Critical thinking and ability to prioritize.

Previous experience in a client support role

Excellent internet connection

Responsibilities:

Provide remote 2nd line support using diagnostic capabilities to identify the fault or problem

Troubleshoot issues to identify the most appropriate resolution path

Take ownership of incidents assigned to you and manage them through to resolution

Resolve the majority of trouble tickets via the ticketing system

Escalating issues to tier 3 developers should the need arise

Assisting and upskilling other team members where required

Ensure Service Level Agreements (time to respond and time to resolve) for tickets logged are met across all clients

Investigate issues/changes, evaluate the risk and impact of the change and provide detailed quotation for the required work accordingly.

Visit client site from time to time

Desired Skills:

SQL

MySQL

ticketing system

2nd line support

troubleshoot

SLA

quotations

Client Liason

financial services

analytical

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Please note the interview process is as follows:

If contacted, you will be required to complete an online test – deadline 15 April

If successful in the test you will be invited for an interview.

If successful in the interview you may be invited to a morning workshop on a weekend – your time will be paid for.

If successful in the workshop and an offer is made, it will be made before the end of April to accommodate notice periods.

Employer & Job Benefits:

performance bonus

