Strategy & Consulting People Communications Ma

Consulting firm is seeking to employ a qualified candidate to join their team for a 5 month contract to work with a range of stakeholders to define, refine, optimize and execute People Communications programs.

Stakeholders include marketing lead , business leads, HR, Operations and Learning teams. This role will include connecting with teams in each of the countries and markets

Requirements:

Execute the successful operation of the internal communications programs:

Manage and develop end to end content-led campaigns across all relevant internal channels to engage, inform and inspire our people

Helping to ideate and create programs that drive high levels of engagement and build community

Manage multiple projects across a range of geographies and business groups, ensuring consistent, integrated deliverables

Compile and derive insights from relevant communication metrics

Monitor and respond to queries, feedback and requests related to the communication programs

Optimizing programs based on agreed success metrics

Build collaborative relationships with key stakeholders working across a complex matrix organization

Content creation and management in compliance with communication policies, guidelines and procedures:

Drafting content for campaigns for inclusion for internal channels channels including news roundup emails, internal site, social

Write and edit portal and email communications

Maintain and advance a pipeline of smart, relevant portal content

Script and coordinate the production of video content

Participate in the planning/execution of broadcasts

Manage the creation and distribution of ad hoc email communications as required

Ensure brand positioning and relevant messages are reinforced in all communications

Bachelor’s degree preferably in Marketing & Communication, English, or Journalism.

Minimum of 7 years of internal communications experience in a large complex organization

Professional Skills

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple concurrent projects within tight timelines

Demonstrated ability to effectively utilize multi-media communication channels, including email, web, video and social media

Technical aptitude to quickly learn and master a range of internal/external communication and collaboration technologies

Demonstrated ability to translate technical language into compelling messaging whilst utilizing brand positioning

Ability to measure impact with analytical and reporting skills to tie programs to bottom line results

Ability to work agilely and contribute to creative solutioning

Ability to develop and maintain relationships with a wide range of stakeholders, including senior executives

Ability to network, influence others and build consensus

Strong “interlock” skills: collaboration across teams (internationally, virtually, across levels)

Ability to manage external agencies

Highly organized with strong attention to detail

Strong written and oral communication skills

Presentation creation skills

Strong eye for design and effective visual communication

Passion for well-executed deliverables in support of business strategy

Ability to develop and apply creative and ingenious solutions to complex issues

Able to influence leadership within Accenture’s large, matrixed organization through relationship building and strong executive-level presence.

Willing to ask questions and proactively engage

Demonstrated leadership and teamwork in a professional setting including supervision, mentoring and managing of diverse and virtual teams, also on project basis

Thrive on working in intense, deliverable-driven environment.

Passionate, flexible, committed, can-do attitude

