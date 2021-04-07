Strategy & Consulting People Communications Ma

Consulting firm is seeking to employ a qualified candidate to join their team for a 5 month contract to work with a range of stakeholders to define, refine, optimize and execute People Communications programs.
Stakeholders include marketing lead , business leads, HR, Operations and Learning teams. This role will include connecting with teams in each of the countries and markets
Requirements:
Execute the successful operation of the internal communications programs:
- Manage and develop end to end content-led campaigns across all relevant internal channels to engage, inform and inspire our people
- Helping to ideate and create programs that drive high levels of engagement and build community
- Manage multiple projects across a range of geographies and business groups, ensuring consistent, integrated deliverables
- Compile and derive insights from relevant communication metrics
- Monitor and respond to queries, feedback and requests related to the communication programs
- Optimizing programs based on agreed success metrics
- Build collaborative relationships with key stakeholders working across a complex matrix organization
Content creation and management in compliance with communication policies, guidelines and procedures:
- Drafting content for campaigns for inclusion for internal channels channels including news roundup emails, internal site, social
- Write and edit portal and email communications
- Maintain and advance a pipeline of smart, relevant portal content
- Script and coordinate the production of video content
- Participate in the planning/execution of broadcasts
- Manage the creation and distribution of ad hoc email communications as required
- Ensure brand positioning and relevant messages are reinforced in all communications
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree preferably in Marketing & Communication, English, or Journalism.
- Minimum of 7 years of internal communications experience in a large complex organization
Professional Skills
- Demonstrated ability to manage multiple concurrent projects within tight timelines
- Demonstrated ability to effectively utilize multi-media communication channels, including email, web, video and social media
- Technical aptitude to quickly learn and master a range of internal/external communication and collaboration technologies
- Demonstrated ability to translate technical language into compelling messaging whilst utilizing brand positioning
- Ability to measure impact with analytical and reporting skills to tie programs to bottom line results
- Ability to work agilely and contribute to creative solutioning
- Ability to develop and maintain relationships with a wide range of stakeholders, including senior executives
- Ability to network, influence others and build consensus
- Strong “interlock” skills: collaboration across teams (internationally, virtually, across levels)
- Ability to manage external agencies
- Highly organized with strong attention to detail
- Strong written and oral communication skills
- Presentation creation skills
- Strong eye for design and effective visual communication
- Passion for well-executed deliverables in support of business strategy
- Ability to develop and apply creative and ingenious solutions to complex issues
- Able to influence leadership within Accenture’s large, matrixed organization through relationship building and strong executive-level presence.
- Willing to ask questions and proactively engage
- Demonstrated leadership and teamwork in a professional setting including supervision, mentoring and managing of diverse and virtual teams, also on project basis
- Thrive on working in intense, deliverable-driven environment.
- Passionate, flexible, committed, can-do attitude
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.