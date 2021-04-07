Strategy & Consulting People Communications Ma

Apr 7, 2021

Consulting firm is seeking to employ a qualified candidate to join their team for a 5 month contract to work with a range of stakeholders to define, refine, optimize and execute People Communications programs.
Stakeholders include marketing lead , business leads, HR, Operations and Learning teams. This role will include connecting with teams in each of the countries and markets

Requirements:

Execute the successful operation of the internal communications programs:

  • Manage and develop end to end content-led campaigns across all relevant internal channels to engage, inform and inspire our people
  • Helping to ideate and create programs that drive high levels of engagement and build community
  • Manage multiple projects across a range of geographies and business groups, ensuring consistent, integrated deliverables
  • Compile and derive insights from relevant communication metrics
  • Monitor and respond to queries, feedback and requests related to the communication programs
  • Optimizing programs based on agreed success metrics
  • Build collaborative relationships with key stakeholders working across a complex matrix organization

Content creation and management in compliance with communication policies, guidelines and procedures:

  • Drafting content for campaigns for inclusion for internal channels channels including news roundup emails, internal site, social
  • Write and edit portal and email communications
  • Maintain and advance a pipeline of smart, relevant portal content
  • Script and coordinate the production of video content
  • Participate in the planning/execution of broadcasts
  • Manage the creation and distribution of ad hoc email communications as required
  • Ensure brand positioning and relevant messages are reinforced in all communications

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree preferably in Marketing & Communication, English, or Journalism.
  • Minimum of 7 years of internal communications experience in a large complex organization

Professional Skills

  • Demonstrated ability to manage multiple concurrent projects within tight timelines
  • Demonstrated ability to effectively utilize multi-media communication channels, including email, web, video and social media
  • Technical aptitude to quickly learn and master a range of internal/external communication and collaboration technologies
  • Demonstrated ability to translate technical language into compelling messaging whilst utilizing brand positioning
  • Ability to measure impact with analytical and reporting skills to tie programs to bottom line results
  • Ability to work agilely and contribute to creative solutioning
  • Ability to develop and maintain relationships with a wide range of stakeholders, including senior executives
  • Ability to network, influence others and build consensus
  • Strong “interlock” skills: collaboration across teams (internationally, virtually, across levels)
  • Ability to manage external agencies
  • Highly organized with strong attention to detail
  • Strong written and oral communication skills
  • Presentation creation skills
  • Strong eye for design and effective visual communication
  • Passion for well-executed deliverables in support of business strategy
  • Ability to develop and apply creative and ingenious solutions to complex issues
  • Able to influence leadership within Accenture’s large, matrixed organization through relationship building and strong executive-level presence.
  • Willing to ask questions and proactively engage
  • Demonstrated leadership and teamwork in a professional setting including supervision, mentoring and managing of diverse and virtual teams, also on project basis
  • Thrive on working in intense, deliverable-driven environment.
  • Passionate, flexible, committed, can-do attitude

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Learn more/Apply for this position