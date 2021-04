System Designer

To develop high level end to end design and Macro design in the context of the high level solution architecture to realise the business requirements. To perform consulting services to find suitable solutions to various business requirements

Job Responsibilities

System Maintenance

System Support

System/Application Development

Scrum Master

Jira Kanban Board planning execution

Execute SAFe Construct

Essential Qualifications – NQF Level

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

Preferred Qualification

Bcom Information Technology

Minimum Requirements

5 Years experience in C# and Java(Applets/servlets)

ASP.NET MVC + .NET Core,ASP.NET Web API,ASP.NET WebForms

WinForms,MSMQ,WCF

LINQ,Entity Framework,Unit testing frameworks

Mocking framework,Mapping frameworks,Jasmine

Castle Windso,StructureMa,Spring.Net

Desired Skills:

C#

Java

Asp.Net MVC

Asp.Net Core

Asp.Net Web API

Asp.Net WebForms

WinForms

MSMQ

WCF

LINQ

Entity Framework

Unit testing frameworks

Mocking Framework

Mapping frameworks

Jasmine

Castle Windso

StructureMa

Spring.Net

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position