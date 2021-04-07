Telesales / Sales Administrator Pretoria – Ref: 20594

Move on. Join this large national food company and achieve your goals.
Duties:
Accurately update customer information and or contact details to required specifications.
Customer Orders (Take and capture orders in an accurate manner)
Document, resolve and escalate customer queries (including but not limited to deliveries, pricing, etc.)
Update clients contact lists
Source new sales opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound cold calls and emails
Close sales and achieve required performance standards
Research accounts, identify key players and generate interest
Maintain and expand your database of prospects within your assigned territory
Communicating with customers, making outbound calls to potential customers, and following up on leads.
Answering potential customers’ questions and sending additional information.
Keeping up with product and service information and updates.
Upselling products and services.
Researching and qualifying new leads.
Closing sales and achieving sales targets
Receive pricing / deals from Key Account and Accounts Manager and ensure the following:
Approved changes are effected
Approved deals are effected
Pricing register updated to specifications
Ensure the correct pricing is loaded on the system when placing orders for all customer channels
Placing orders on the system once received from customers via phone.
Pull orders from different B2B system example: Spar, PnP, Checkers and Internal Butcheries.
Capture orders receive on email and from Key Account Managers.
Inform customers about Late deliveries.
Inform customers on short / out of stock on deliveries.
Inform customers if delivery dates need to be changed due no stock.
Keep records of calls and sales and note useful information.
Safekeeping of all hard copy and soft copy documentation.
Close all open calls and make sure the customers did receive the stock.
Requirements
Grade 12
Post matric qualification will be advantageous
Previous experience as a telesales representative or sales/customer service-related role
Good knowledge of relevant computer programs and telephone systems
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Package & Remuneration
R10 000 to R12 000 per month negon experience and qualifications
Desired Skills:
- Sales Administration