Veterinary Surgeon at Fourier Recruitment

Pets and people at the heart of what we do. Do you have a business mind and a social heart? Would you love to do a job that gives you an overwhelming feeling of satisfaction knowing that every day when you walk through the door you’re contributing to a lifetime of wellbeing for every pet? Are you looking for a new challenge and want to be a part of our amazing team?

Must have Degree – M.Med.Vet (Chir) Small Animals or Similar Registered with SAVC.A passionate general practice veterinarian (1 -2 + years of relevant work experience advantageous).Manage medical and routine health [URL Removed] a diverse range of surgical [URL Removed] with Vet Systems and standard animal clinic protocols (or confident with technology and a fast-learner).A dedicated clinician who takes pride in their work, values collaboration and uses their emotional intelligence [URL Removed] to work independently and take responsibility for getting things done.A loyal, compassionate, and professional veterinarian who wants to develop personally and make a positive difference in peoples and pets lives.A veterinarian who loves to learn and wants to join a practice where continuing education and learning is part of the [URL Removed] who has outstanding communication skills and loves to build relationships with clients and fellow team members.

