Warehouse Manager – Auto Parts

Auto parts manufacturing company seeks experience Warehouse Manager for their Warehouse. Candidate will supervise the Warehouse Operations, achieveing service delivery objectives, whilst maintaining the required health and sefaty standards.
Key Performance Areas:
Control Stock,
Oversee RSC Warehouse Operations
Drive Customer service standards
Drive health, safety and enviroment (HSE) standards
Maintain Internal Control Process
Audit Management
Performance Management
You will be responsible for two warehouses at different locations.
Auto Parts experience essential.
5yrs experience as a warehouse manager essential.
Basic plus benefits
Desired Skills:
- WMS
- Excel Advanced
- People Skills
- Warehouse Team Management
- Warehouse Management Systems
- KPI management
- Customer Care
- Relationship Building
- Leadership
- Commucation
- financial accumen
- Technical
- AutoParts
- Logistics Management
- Warehouse Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Automotive part franchise
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus