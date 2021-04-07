Warehouse Manager – Auto Parts

Auto parts manufacturing company seeks experience Warehouse Manager for their Warehouse. Candidate will supervise the Warehouse Operations, achieveing service delivery objectives, whilst maintaining the required health and sefaty standards.

Key Performance Areas:

Control Stock,

Oversee RSC Warehouse Operations

Drive Customer service standards

Drive health, safety and enviroment (HSE) standards

Maintain Internal Control Process

Audit Management

Performance Management

You will be responsible for two warehouses at different locations.

Auto Parts experience essential.

5yrs experience as a warehouse manager essential.

Basic plus benefits

Desired Skills:

WMS

Excel Advanced

People Skills

Warehouse Team Management

Warehouse Management Systems

KPI management

Customer Care

Relationship Building

Leadership

Commucation

financial accumen

Technical

AutoParts

Logistics Management

Warehouse Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Automotive part franchise

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position